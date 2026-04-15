Advestra Advises UBS Switzerland AG And The Other Members Of The Banking Syndicate On The CHF 100 Million Financing Provided To Gasverbund Mittelland AG

Advestra provided legal counsel to UBS Switzerland AG and a banking syndicate in structuring a CHF 100 million credit facility for Gasverbund Mittelland AG, Switzerland's leading natural and biogas procurement and grid company. The transaction involved coordination between UBS as agent, fronting bank and lender alongside other syndicate banks to finance operations serving the Plateau and Northwestern regions.

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Advestra advised UBS Switzerland AG as coordinator, agent, fronting bank and lender together with the other syndicate banks as lenders on the CHF 100,000,000 credit facility provided to Gasverbund Mittelland AG, the leading procurement and grid company of natural and biogas to the Plateau and Northwestern regions in Switzerland.

Advestra acted as legal counsel to UBS Switzerland AG and the banking syndicate in the transaction. The team included Alexander Fisch, Alexander von Jeinsen and Valérie Bär (all Financing).

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