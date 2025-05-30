Location Of Records And Chart Of Accounts

Setting up or expanding a business in Malta comes with notable advantages, especially when it comes to accounting. Maltese regulations offer a level of flexibility that can simplify how companies manage their financial records and reporting. From where you keep your accounts to how you structure your chart of accounts, Malta provides options designed to support diverse business needs while ensuring compliance.

Key Insights for Business Operations in Malta

For companies operating in or considering Malta as a business location, understanding the flexibility offered by local accounting regulations can be advantageous. Two important aspects worth noting are:

A. Remote Accounting Records Management

Maltese law provides practical flexibility regarding the location of your company's accounting systems:

Companies registered in Malta are permitted to maintain their accounting records outside the country, provided the location is within the European Union

While the bookkeeping system itself may be operated remotely, all original supporting documentation must remain easily accessible within Malta

These supporting documents must be available for inspection by Maltese tax authorities upon request

This arrangement accommodates multinational operations with centralised accounting functions while maintaining local compliance

B. Freedom in Chart of Accounts Design

Unlike some jurisdictions that mandate standardised accounting structures, Malta offers companies significant autonomy:

No mandatory or uniform chart of accounts is prescribed by Maltese legislation

Companies are free to implement their own preferred chart of accounts system

The only requirement is that the chosen structure must: Enable accurate and transparent recording of all financial transactions Support the preparation of compliant financial statements according to either GAPSME (General Accounting Principles for Small and Medium-sized Entities) or IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), as applicable to the entity



This flexibility allows businesses to maintain accounting continuity when expanding to Malta and design systems that best reflect their operational needs while meeting regulatory standards. If you're considering a move or need tailored advice, our team is ready to guide you every step of the way, helping you fully capitalise on these benefits and ensure a smooth, seamless transition.