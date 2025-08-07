When Statutory Accounts Aren't Enough: Supporting Management With Decision-Ready Financials

Statutory accounts serve their purpose. They meet regulatory requirements and provide a snapshot of past financial performance.

Statutory accounts serve their purpose. They meet regulatory requirements and provide a snapshot of past financial performance. However, many business owners and management teams find that annual accounts do not provide the financial detail they need to support day-to-day or forward-looking decisions.

In these situations, management accounts and structured internal reporting become necessary tools to support planning, budgeting, and control.

The limits of statutory reporting

Statutory accounts are often produced several months after the financial year-end. By the time they are finalised and signed off, most of the information is already outdated. These reports are designed for external use, not for supporting operational decisions.

In contrast, management-focused reporting is more detailed, prepared more frequently, and tailored to the needs of the business. It may include:

Profit and loss summaries by service line, department, or location

Comparisons against budget with variance commentary

Monthly or quarterly cash flow forecasts

Working capital reporting

Gross margin and overhead analysis

These reports are used to assess ongoing performance and make vital decisions about pricing, hiring, investment, or expansion.

Financial studies that support better internal reporting

Businesses often reach a stage where they need to review how financial data is structured and reported internally. A financial study can be used to assess whether current reports are accurate, timely, and useful.

This may involve:

Reviewing the current chart of accounts and reporting categories

Establishing reporting packs for use by directors or department heads

Introducing short-term forecasting tools

Improving the timing and consistency of monthly or quarterly reports

These adjustments help ensure that financial information is more aligned with internal management needs.

The role of management accounts

Management accounts provide a structured view of how the business is performing throughout the year. They are commonly prepared on a monthly or quarterly basis and help senior teams stay informed and make decisions based on current data.

They can include:

Operating results broken down by function or revenue stream

Movement in balance sheet items

Cash position and projected cash availability

Cost tracking with comparison to previous periods

Written analysis to explain significant movements

These reports become particularly useful when paired with budgets and forecasts that are updated regularly.

Supporting more informed decision-making

Over time, improved internal reporting supports stronger financial discipline. Businesses can set more realistic targets, monitor actual performance more closely, and adjust sooner when needed.

Examples include:

Revising sales targets based on seasonal trends

Adjusting staff costs in response to output or utilisation

Planning for capital investments based on projected cash and investment goals and aligned with business growth

Improving billing cycles and working capital planning

This type of reporting does not replace statutory accounts — it works alongside them to support ongoing oversight and planning.

How BDO Malta can assist

BDO Malta works with companies that are looking to improve their internal financial reporting. We assist in the preparation of management accounts, the design of reporting packs, and the development of tools such as forecasts and budgets. We also carry out financial studies where needed to assess and refine existing reporting structures.

If your statutory accounts are no longer giving you what you need to run the business effectively, we can help you build reporting tools that support day-to-day and future planning.

