E-Visas Implemented In Most Global Consular Posts

The government has been progressively expanding the e-visa system to almost all Thai consular posts worldwide. The e-visa is expected to be implemented in Argentina, India, Laos, Singapore, and the Philippines by January 1, 2025. E-visas allow travel for tourism, business, and employment. The e-visa process involves submitting an application on the Thai e-visa portal (available in 15 languages) and downloading an approval letter on the same website or through a registered email address. The benefit of the process is that in-person visits to consular posts are eliminated and visa applicants no longer need to submit their original passport to the consular post during visa processing. Applicants must apply from their country of residence at the time of filing and continue to stay there while their visa is being processed. E-visa processing can take up to three weeks, and there may be delays as the e-visa system is rolled out across consular posts worldwide.