Cambodia Extends Deadline For Foreign Workers To Apply For Work Permit Renewals

On March 31, 2025, Cambodia's Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) issued Notification 009/25, which grants an extension for the renewal of foreign workers' work permits and employment books in 2025. This extension is to ensure that those who have not yet applied for the renewal of their work permits are provided with sufficient time to complete the application process, as there have been delays in the submission of work permit extension requests.

The new deadline for the submission of renewal applications for work permits and employment books is April 30, 2025. Applications and renewals must be processed via the MLVT's online Foreign Workforce Centralized Management System before the specified deadline.

Failure to extend the validity of work permits and employment books for foreign workers before the deadline may result in significant monetary penalties for both employers and foreign nationals.

All foreign workers should renew their work permits and employment books within the extended deadline to ensure continued validity for working in Cambodia.

