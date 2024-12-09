ARTICLE
9 December 2024

Relaxation Of Pre-Approval Travel Requirements For Certain Foreign Nationals

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
From December 1, 2023 until January 15, 2024, foreign nationals who reside in a country where there is no Ghanaian consular representation...
Ghana Immigration
Fragomen  

Update December 5, 2024: This concession has been extended until January 15, 2025.

From December 1, 2023 until January 15, 2024, foreign nationals who reside in a country where there is no Ghanaian consular representation and those seeking to travel to Ghana urgently may be exempt from the requirement to obtain a visa approval letter from the Ghanaian Immigration Service in Accra for tourism or business purposes. Instead, they can obtain a visa-on-arrival valid for up to 30 days. This temporary policy is meant to boost tourism and business in the country. A similar temporary policy was previously implemented in January 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Fragomen  
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More