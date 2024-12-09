Relaxation Of Pre-Approval Travel Requirements For Certain Foreign Nationals

Update December 5, 2024: This concession has been extended until January 15, 2025.

From December 1, 2023 until January 15, 2024, foreign nationals who reside in a country where there is no Ghanaian consular representation and those seeking to travel to Ghana urgently may be exempt from the requirement to obtain a visa approval letter from the Ghanaian Immigration Service in Accra for tourism or business purposes. Instead, they can obtain a visa-on-arrival valid for up to 30 days. This temporary policy is meant to boost tourism and business in the country. A similar temporary policy was previously implemented in January 2023.

