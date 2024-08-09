Application Fees To Increase

Effective September 1, 2024, Malaysia's MYXpats Centre from the Expatriate Services Division of the Immigration Department will increase the filing fees for visa services as follows: for Employment Pass, MYR 2,000 (up from MYR 800); for Dependent Pass, MYR 500 (up from MYR 450); for Long-term Social Visit Pass, MYR 500 (up from MYR 450); and for Professional Visit Pass, MYR 1,200 (up from MYR 800). It will introduce new services such as Transfer of Endorsement (with a filing fee of MYR 150) and Cancellation of Passes and Special Passes (no cost). Applicants from public universities and government institutions will be exempt from payment of fees.

