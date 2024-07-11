To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Applications for non-government nominated 'Scientists and Specialists' UAE Golden Visas in Dubai must now include an equivalency certificate and, depending on the discretion of authorities, may also require legalized transcripts. Equivalency certificates attest that a person's degree is from an accredited international university and meets relevant academic standards. Applicants with UAE-issued academic certificates are not subject to this equivalency certificate requirement, but must nonetheless legalize their qualifications. It is currently uncertain whether existing Golden Visa holders will need to comply with this new requirement when seeking renewal. These new requirements may cause the application process to take longer, due to administrative challenges and delays associated with sourcing the necessary documentation. Accordingly, onboarding schedules may need to be reassessed. Meanwhile, applicants who now cannot meet the Golden Visa application requirements should consider alternative Golden Visa categories or other immigration pathways.

