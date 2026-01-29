Shared Values As The Foundation Of Lasting Family Wealth

In partnership with the Financial Times Commercial department, DBS Private Bank published an article and a report, which examined how wealthy families in Asia are redefining legacy.

Rather than focusing solely on wealth transfer and governance structures, the piece highlighted that shared values and a strong sense of purpose are emerging as the key drivers of continuity across generations.

The article included insights from several influential voices in the family enterprise space, including Withers KhattarWong private client and tax partner Stacy Choong, who reflected on how purpose-led principles help families navigate complexity, build cohesion and sustain their legacy beyond financial assets.

The most inspiring families are those whose business, family and personal lives are all purpose-driven. When all three align, you get a deeply fulfilling expression of living legacy Stacy choong

Stacy also observed that values are not merely philosophical ideals. They serve a practical role in decision-making and conflict resolution.

Her comments aligned with the report's broader findings. When families actively articulate, transmit and embody their values, they create a resilient operating system that outlasts individual personalities and business cycles.

This shared foundation becomes especially important during wealth transition, succession planning and the evolution of family enterprises. Stacy also added that agreeing on common goals and values creates stronger intra-family relationships, even during sensitive conversations about succession.

It's easier to resolve conflict when core values are clearly articulated. When you ask, 'does this decision bring us closer to our mission?' then personal disagreements can become shared learning opportunities. stacy choong

To explore the full feature and read the wider perspectives shared by family office leaders and founders across the region, you may access the original article published in The Financial Times here.

