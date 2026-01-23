Estates Court Processes To Improve

2026 has started positively in the world of estates with changes to processes in estates matters before the Supreme Court

2026 has started positively in the world of estates with changes to processes in estates matters before the Supreme Court. When dealing with an estate dispute, probate issue, family provision claim or trust matter we are hopeful that the process will now be more structured and efficient, with a strong emphasis on early case management and dispute resolution where appropriate.

The Supreme Court of Victoria has introduced updated Practice Notes governing how estate, trust and family provision matters are managed by the Court. The revised Practice Notes apply to:

Trusts, Equity and Probate List (Practice Note SC CL 6); and



Testators Family Maintenance List (Practice Note SC CL 7)

Both came into effect on 12 January 2026 and apply to all current and future proceedings in these lists.

What does this mean for clients?

These Practice Notes set out the procedures that apply when matters are brought before the Supreme Court involving:

deceased estates



probate and estate disputes



family provision claims



trusts and trustee disputes



applications concerning wills

The updates provide clearer guidance on:

how proceedings are commenced



how urgent applications are handled



directions hearings and case management



evidence requirements



mediation and settlement processes

For clients, this means a more structured and efficient court process, with a strong emphasis on early case management and dispute resolution where appropriate.

How we can assist

As accredited specialists in Wills & Estates law, our firm regularly appears in both the Trusts, Equity and Probate List and the Testators Family Maintenance List. We stay across all procedural updates to ensure your matter is managed efficiently, strategically and in compliance with Court requirements.

If you are dealing with an estate dispute, probate issue, family provision claim or trust matter, our team can provide clear advice and guide you through the process with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.