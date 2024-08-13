ESG In Vietnam: Legal Framework And Path To Compliance

With the growing prominence of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors, businesses in Vietnam are increasingly recognizing their importance in driving global demand, societal impact, and economic value. A comprehensive acknowledgment of ESG-related legal requirements is critical for investors and companies operating in Vietnam to meet stakeholder expectations and ensure compliance.

Our guide provides a basic overview of the rapidly evolving ESG landscape in Vietnam, covering a range of key issues for companies doing business in the country:

What is ESG, and what does the ESG legal framework look like in Vietnam?

Who needs to follow ESG regulations in Vietnam?

What are the benefits of ESG compliance?

How can enterprises enhance ESG best practices in Vietnam?

