The EPBC Act Is Up For Review Again. A Few Tweaks Could Make It Much Better

Recommendation The Fix

Recommendation 1: Climate has to be dealt with at a national level, not a project by project level, but complexity in resolving these issues should not hold up other amendments It's not helpful for the EPBC Act to duplicate considerations under the Safeguard Mechanism or State and Territory environmental impact assessment requirements, although it will be necessary to resolve how scope 2 and 3 emissions are considered. Much of the litigation under the EPBC Act focusses on climate, generally with an argument that a project has such significant greenhouse gas emissions that it impacts matters of national environmental significance, or alternatively that "climate" should be a matter of national environmental significance. While the EPBC Act is limited to project by project assessments, that approach will continue to struggle. We agree that accounting for new emissions needs to be considered, but note the Safeguard Mechanism provides a national level regime for accounting and offsetting scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions and under the EPBC Act the Environment Minister is already required to provide advice if a new project will trigger the thresholds for the Safeguard Mechanism. Consideration should be given to providing a clear statement through guidance materials (and conscious of the approach taken in the Australian States and Territories) about the assessment of greenhouse gas emissions and its interaction with environmental assessment. This is particularly elevated since the ICJ Advisory Opinion on Obligations of States in respect of climate change released on 23 July 2025, which opined that states including Australia have an obligation to act with due diligence implementing domestic law to support achievement of the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement, and prevent significant harm to the environment including climate. The Productivity Commission interim report "Investing in cheaper, cleaner energy and the net zero transformation" proposes a broadening of the Safeguard Mechanism which we expect to be considered through that process in the coming months. The implications for this with the EPBC Act reform should be considered together. Climate is complex, and its treatment under the EPBC Act has been the subject of debate for some time. Given that there are a range of issues that need to be addressed for the EPBC Act, meaningful amendments should not be delayed by resolution of climate.

Recommendation 2: Climate change should be considered for renewable energy and critical minerals projects Projects that contribute to achieving a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (such as renewables) should have that included as a consideration in decision making. Amend the EPBC Act so that the decision making criteria in s.130 also includes consideration of the need for particular industries (e.g. renewable energy and critical minerals necessary for those developments) to support achieving Australia's legislated greenhouse gas reduction targets and meeting its international obligations.

Recommendation 3: Fix offsets Environmental (biodiversity) offsets are not provided for in the EPBC Act, and are currently regulated by a 2012 Environmental Offsets Policy. Environmental offsets should be able to be: financially acquitted;

strategic/co-located with other offsets

delivered at a scale and location that delivers the best environmental value. Generally, the Commonwealth cannot manage tenure for offsets, and has to rely on the States and Territories for offsets to be legally secured, which means that the best option for delivering successful offsets is by integrating with State and Territory processes. Amend the EPBC Act to provide for financial settlement offsets, supported by a governance and delivery strategy. Work with each of the States and Territories to investigate strategic priority offset areas, that can be managed to provide a home for financial offsets and provide certainty that offsets are being delivered.

Recommendation 4: Amend the EPBC Act so that strategic assessments work, or do regional planning, or both One of the great struggles of the EPBC Act is that it does not properly accommodate landscape level assessment, and project by project assessment does not adequately capture cumulative impacts and benefits of projects. Strategic assessments were introduced into the EPBC Act, but suffer from inflexibility, protracted and un-defined timeframes, perceived inability to change long term approvals and have not successfully provided approval certainty. Regional planning was proposed as part of the nature positive amendments, and was broadly welcomed across stakeholders. Supported by the right data and investment, regional planning provides an opportunity to streamline approvals and ensure more comprehensive assessments. Amend the strategic assessment regime to provide for flexibility in approvals and delivery, and improve the process to allow for a more streamlined assessment and approval. Introduce regional planning amendments that can support approval and delivery within a viable timeframe, particularly to support renewable energy zones, urban planning and identification of strategic environmental areas.

Recommendation 5: Coordinate better with the States and Territories, and accredit approvals processes While all jurisdictions have had assessment bilaterals with the Commonwealth, with one minor exception there has never been an approvals bilateral. This is despite most EPBC Act assessments duplicating assessment of the same species, water management controls and administration and reporting matters. Even if we don't get to approvals bilaterals, the Commonwealth should work with the States and Territories to streamline assessment processes, reduce duplication and achieve a single and consistent set of conditions. While all jurisdictions have had assessment bilaterals with the Commonwealth, with one minor exception there has never been an approvals bilateral. This is despite most EPBC Act assessments duplicating assessment of the same species, water management controls and administration and reporting matters. Even if we don't get to approvals bilaterals, the Commonwealth should work with the States and Territories to streamline assessment processes, reduce duplication and achieve a single and consistent set of conditions. Consider legislative amendments to facilitate accreditation of a broader range of State and Territory assessment processes, and achieve accreditation of approvals processes. Work with the States and Territories to understand and if necessary, support amendments to processes to incentivise and achieve appropriate accreditation.

Recommendation 6: Get data Good data equals good and faster decisions. The Nature Positive package recognised that with the proposed Environment Information Australia. Management and collection of data does not need legislation. Regardless of the process followed data should be collated, accessible and verified, and support good decision making.

Recommendation 7: Fix the little and annoying things There are a number of frustrating constraints under the EPBC Act that create process and uncertainty with no clear benefit. Examples include: inability to amend approvals if a project changes

inability to amend a particular manner decision

multiple RFIs for assessments without the need to provide reasons A number of relatively minor amendments to the EPBC Act would greatly improve its functionality and effectiveness.

Recommendation 8: 'National Environmental Standards' need to be workable The 'National Environmental Standards' that were a recommendation of the Samuel Review and formed part of the last iteration of EPBC reform proposals continue to be discussed as a key concept for the new reform approach. The concept is sound, and could provide greater clarity and efficiency in decision making. However, it is important that National Environmental Standards support well-located and well-designed proposals, rather than seeking perfection, and don't add an extra layer of complexity to decision making (and additional avenues for litigation). National Environmental Standards need to inform, rather than constrain, good decision making. Amendments that give effect to National Environmental Standards must provide greater clarity to inform location and design of proposals, rather than a higher compliance burden. They also need to be flexible, recognising the breadth and complexity of decision making under the EPBC Act, and that a "one size fits all" approach does not deliver good outcomes for approvals or the environment. National Environmental Standards should support accreditation of State and Territory approval processes.

Recommendation 9: Fix the administration of the EPBC Act Consistent feedback from proponents who work with the EPBC Act is that it is frustrating to deal with constantly changing goal posts and expectations. The top 5 we see are: Repeated and ongoing requests for information

Assessment requirements that go beyond the EPBC Act jurisdiction (under the umbrella of social and economic considerations)

Technical disagreements about what is "habitat" for species, particularly what is "potential habitat", and likelihood of loss in the context of offsets

Changing project teams that change the approach to assessment (or inconsistency in assessment)

Ever increasing complexity of conditions, which are based on the last assessment, rather than a transparent and fit for purpose standard. These are all matters that are fixed at a policy level, and through standardisation of processes in a transparent way. Good engagement with both industry and environment advocates, State and Territory Governments, as well as improved data, can go a long way to addressing these issues. Retention and development of specialists within the Department should be supported.