Environment Rules Amended: Revised Legal Framework For Sulphur Dioxide Emission By Thermal Power Plants

Category B

To be decided on a case to case basis by the Central Government based upon the recommendation of the Expert Appraisal Committee in charge of the thermal power projects constituted under the Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2006 as per the following procedure:-



a) in case environmental clearance has already been granted, such plants or units may opt for review of the applicability of sulphur dioxide standards provided that concerned project proponent applies for such review on the PARIVESH portal within 6 months from the date of issue of this notification. In case the sulphur dioxide standards are decided as applicable, the same will be effective from December 31, 2028 and in all other cases, the thermal power plant will comply with the stack height criteria by December 31, 2028 as notified vide notification1 dated August 30, 1990 ("1990 Notification"); b) in the case of upcoming thermal power plants for which environmental clearance has not yet been granted, the applicability of sulphur dioxide standards and the effective date thereof will be as specified in environmental clearance granted to each such projects, following the procedure as laid down in Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2006 as amended from time to time. Where the sulphur dioxide standards are not made applicable, the thermal power plants will comply with the stack height criteria specified in the 1990 Notification; and c) these standards for sulphur dioxide emissions will be applicable with effect from December 31, 2028, in respect of all those plants or units which have not opted for review within the given timeframe as specified in para (a) above.