L-1 Visa: A Comprehensive Guide To Intracompany Transfers For Multinational Companies (2026)

▸ Executive Summary

The L-1 visa is a nonimmigrant employment visa that allows multinational companies to transfer employees to their affiliated U.S. entities. This guide covers the eligibility criteria, the differences between L-1A and L-1B visas, and the benefits of the L-1 visa for multinational companies.

No annual cap or lottery system

Pathway to Green Card for L-1A

Employment authorization for spouses

The L-1 visa is one of the most widely used visa categories for multinational companies seeking to transfer key employees to the United States efficiently. It allows qualifying companies to transfer employees to their affiliated U.S. entities with which they maintain a qualifying corporate relationship. These employees may include managers, executives, or personnel with specialized knowledge working at the company's foreign offices. In this guide, we will examine what the L-1 visa is, who is eligible to apply, the criteria the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) uses when evaluating petitions, and the key differences between the L-1A and L-1B classifications.

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What Is the L-1 Visa?

So, what exactly is L-1 visa status?

The L-1 visa is a nonimmigrant employment visa that allows multinational companies to transfer an employee from one of their foreign offices to a U.S. office that has a qualifying corporate relationship with the foreign entity.

The U.S. company and the foreign company must have at least one of the following qualifying corporate relationships:

Parent company

Subsidiary

Affiliate

Branch

The L-1 visa is not an open work visa that permits employment in the general U.S. labor market. Instead, it is specifically designed to facilitate intracompany transfers.

The petitioning U.S. employer files Form I-129 with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on behalf of the employee.

Because the L-1 visa is based on the qualifying corporate relationship between affiliated companies rather than a labor market test:

There is no annual numerical cap.

There is no lottery system.

Employers are not required to advertise the position to U.S. workers before filing the petition.

This framework makes the L-1 visa an efficient and reliable solution for companies that are either entering the U.S. market or already operating in the United States and need to transfer qualified personnel.

L-1 Visa Eligibility Requirements

Before preparing an L-1 petition, both the employer and the employee should ensure that they satisfy the fundamental eligibility requirements.

As a nonimmigrant visa category designed for intracompany employee transfers, the L-1 visa requires the following:

Employer Requirements

The U.S. company and the foreign company must be part of the same qualifying corporate structure.

The qualifying relationship may be as a parent company, subsidiary, affiliate, or sister company.

The existence of the qualifying corporate relationship must be supported by official documentation rather than assumptions.

Employee Requirements

The beneficiary employee must have:

Worked for the qualifying foreign company during the three years immediately preceding the filing of the petition; and

Been employed continuously by that company for at least one year.

In addition, the employee's position must fall into one of the following two categories. This is where the primary distinction between the L-1A and L-1B classifications arises:

Managerial or executive position (L-1A)

Position requiring specialized knowledge (L-1B)

Individuals who do not meet either of these definitions—for example, employees who do not have managerial or executive authority or who do not possess company-specific specialized knowledge—are generally not eligible for an L-1 visa, regardless of how valuable they may be to the company. This is because the L-1 category is reserved exclusively for employees who meet these specific statutory qualifications.

L-1A Visa: Managers and Executives

The L-1A visa is intended for employees who, while working abroad, have:

Managed employees;

Managed a department;

Managed a business function; or

Managed a business unit;

and who will assume a comparable managerial or executive position in the United States.

An employee who is already in the United States in L-1B status may transition to L-1A status if they are promoted to a qualifying managerial or executive position and meet all applicable eligibility requirements.

Managerial Capacity

To qualify as serving in a managerial capacity, an employee's primary duties must include:

Managing the organization, a department, subdivision, function, or a component thereof;

Supervising supervisory employees, professional employees, or other managers;

Having the authority to hire, terminate, or recommend personnel actions affecting employees; and

Exercising discretion over the day-to-day operations of the area under their responsibility.

In addition, individuals who manage a critical business function rather than directly supervising a team—commonly referred to as function managers—may also qualify under the managerial capacity standard. The function they oversee must be clearly defined and of substantial importance to the organization.

Executive Capacity

To qualify as serving in an executive capacity, an employee's primary duties must include:

Directing the management of the organization or a major component or function of the organization;

Establishing the organization's goals and policies;

Exercising wide latitude in discretionary decision-making; and

Receiving only general supervision or direction from higher-level executives, the board of directors, or shareholders.

Duration of the L-1A Visa

L-1A visa beneficiaries may receive:

An initial period of stay of up to three years ;

; An initial period of one year if they are coming to establish a new office in the United States;

if they are coming to establish a new office in the United States; Extensions of stay in increments of up to two years ; and

; and A maximum total period of stay of seven years.

Accordingly, only employees who satisfy the statutory requirements for either the L-1A or L-1B classification are eligible to benefit from this visa category.

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Transitioning from an L-1A Visa to a Green Card

One of the primary reasons companies choose the L-1A visa is the long-term immigration benefits it offers.

Transitioning from L-1A status to a Green Card is widely regarded as one of the most straightforward employment-based immigration pathways to permanent residence in the United States. A foreign national who initially enters the United States in L-1B status may later become eligible for L-1A status if they are promoted to a qualifying managerial or executive position.

Managers and executives in L-1A status are eligible to apply for permanent residence under the EB-1C Multinational Manager or Executive immigrant category. One of the most significant advantages of the EB-1C classification is that it generally does not require the PERM Labor Certification process, which is mandatory for most employment-based Green Card categories.

For employers planning long-term operations in the United States, it is important to strategically plan both the L-1A petition and the subsequent Green Card process well before the employee's L-1A status expires. Proper planning allows processing timelines to be managed more efficiently and facilitates a smoother transition to lawful permanent resident (LPR) status for employees who intend to reside permanently in the United States. If all eligibility requirements are met, obtaining permanent residence may ultimately provide a pathway to United States citizenship.

L-1B Visa: Employees with Specialized Knowledge

The L-1B visa is intended for employees who possess specialized knowledge or advanced expertise regarding the company's:

Products;

Services;

Research;

Equipment;

Techniques;

Management structure; or

Internal processes and operations.

When evaluating an L-1B petition, USCIS generally applies a two-part analysis. The employee must demonstrate at least one of the following:

Special Knowledge: Knowledge of the employer's products, services, research, equipment, techniques, management, or other interests that is uncommon, company-specific, and requires specialized expertise.

Knowledge of the employer's products, services, research, equipment, techniques, management, or other interests that is uncommon, company-specific, and requires specialized expertise. Advanced Knowledge: An advanced level of expertise regarding the company's internal procedures or operations that is not commonly found within the industry.

General industry experience or professional expertise alone is not sufficient. Instead, USCIS focuses on whether the employee possesses company-specific knowledge and specialized skills that distinguish them from other professionals in the field.

L-1B visa beneficiaries may receive:

An initial period of stay of up to three years ;

; An initial period of one year when entering the United States to establish a new office;

when entering the United States to establish a new office; Extensions in increments of up to two years ; and

; and A maximum total period of stay of five years.

Unlike the L-1A classification, the L-1B visa does not provide a direct pathway to a dedicated employment-based immigrant category.

Instead, individuals in L-1B status typically pursue permanent residence through either:

EB-2 , or

, or EB-3

employment-based immigrant visa categories.

In most EB-2 and EB-3 cases, obtaining PERM Labor Certification is a required step. By contrast, applicants under the EB-1C category available to qualifying L-1A managers and executives are generally exempt from this requirement.

For many applicants, the Green Card process proceeds as follows:

Filing Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker; and Once eligible, filing Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

This pathway is an important long-term immigration option for professionals and other highly qualified employees.

The time required to obtain a Green Card after transitioning to L-1A status generally ranges from approximately 6 to 12 months, although processing times vary depending on the specific circumstances of each case. According to some published sources, approval rates for these petitions are approximately 80%.

L-1 Visa Requirements

USCIS conducts a detailed review of L-1 petitions. L-1B petitions, in particular, are generally subject to more intensive scrutiny than many other types of petitions.

Fully satisfying the L-1 visa requirements outlined below can make the difference between a smooth approval process and the issuance of a Request for Evidence (RFE).

At a minimum, the petition should clearly establish the following:

A documented qualifying corporate relationship must exist between the U.S. company and the foreign company. This relationship may be that of a parent company, subsidiary, affiliate, or branch. Supporting evidence may include formation documents, stock ownership records, organizational charts, and documents showing the ownership structure.

The employee must have worked continuously for at least one year in a qualifying position for the related foreign company during the three years immediately preceding the filing of the petition.

The proposed U.S. position must clearly qualify under either the L-1A category for managers and executives or the L-1B category for employees with specialized knowledge. Vague or generic job descriptions are among the most common reasons for denials or Requests for Evidence.

Particularly in L-1B cases, the petition must include concrete evidence showing that the employee genuinely possesses specialized knowledge. Such evidence may include: Training records; Internal company project documentation; Client contracts; Technical reports; Patents; and Statements prepared by managers or executives.

In petitions involving a new U.S. office, the petitioner must demonstrate that: Suitable physical premises have been secured; A credible and realistic business plan is in place; and The proposed position will be sustainable within the first year of operations.

The qualifying corporate relationship between the U.S. company and the foreign company must continue throughout the employee's period of L-1 status and may need to be documented on an ongoing basis. Corporate mergers, acquisitions, or restructurings may affect continued eligibility.

An L-1 petition must be filed by the sponsoring employer. Individuals may not self-petition for L-1 status.

Petitions are reviewed by the appropriate USCIS Service Center. In eligible cases, Premium Processing may be requested to significantly reduce the adjudication timeframe.

After approval of the L-1 petition, the process of transitioning to permanent residence—particularly from L-1B status—may often take 18 months or longer, depending on the specific circumstances of the case.

Differences Between L-1A and L-1B Visa Requirements

It is important to evaluate the requirements for L-1A and L-1B petitions separately. USCIS closely examines both whether the petitioning company satisfies the applicable eligibility requirements and whether the beneficiary qualifies under the specific visa classification requested.

In L-1A petitions, evidence relating to the company's organizational structure is particularly important. This may include:

Organizational charts;

The reporting structure of employees under the beneficiary's supervision;

Authority over budgets;

Decision-making authority; and

The beneficiary's area of responsibility.

By contrast, L-1B petitions place greater emphasis on evidence relating to technical expertise and internal company processes. The documentation submitted should demonstrate that the employee's specialized knowledge or technical skills are not readily replaceable by hiring and training a new employee in the United States.

Combining the criteria for the two categories or using terminology applicable to the wrong classification is one of the most common causes of delays in USCIS adjudications.

Blanket L Petitions for Large Companies

Companies that regularly transfer employees to the United States are not required to file a new Form I-129 petition for every individual transfer.

Under the Blanket L Petition program, USCIS approves the qualifying corporate relationship between the U.S. company and its foreign affiliates through a single blanket petition.

This system significantly accelerates the application process for large numbers of employees. Instead of preparing a separate Form I-129 petition for each employee, eligible workers may proceed directly with their individual visa applications through consular processing.

However, employees applying under the L-1B classification must still provide evidence demonstrating that their specialized knowledge or specialized skills cannot be readily replaced in the United States.

To qualify for a Blanket L petition, a company must generally:

Have been actively conducting business in the United States for at least one year;

Have at least three domestic or foreign branches, subsidiaries, or affiliates;

and satisfy at least one of the following criteria:

Have obtained approval of at least 10 L-1 petitions during the preceding 12 months;

Have U.S. subsidiaries or affiliates with combined annual sales of at least $25 million ; or

; or Employ at least 1,000 workers in the United States.

Companies that meet these threshold requirements can transfer qualifying employees and other foreign personnel to the United States much more efficiently.

Nevertheless, certain applicants must still establish their individual eligibility to the satisfaction of a consular officer before a visa may be issued.

L-1 Visa for a New Office

Companies with an approved Blanket L Petition may use the L-1 visa category to transfer multiple employees from their foreign offices to the United States on a regular basis.

During the initial stages of establishing the U.S. business, the company may assign:

A founding manager;

An executive; or

An employee with specialized knowledge

to the U.S. operation.

According to USCIS guidance issued on October 20, 2023, a sole proprietorship may not file an L-1 petition on behalf of its owner.

However, a sole proprietorship may file L-1 petitions on behalf of qualifying employees under an approved Blanket Petition.

L-1 petitions involving a new office are initially approved for only one year.

The petitioning company must demonstrate that:

A qualifying corporate relationship exists or will be established;

Suitable physical office space is available in the United States;

The beneficiary was employed abroad in a qualifying position; and

Particularly in L-1A cases, the newly established company will be capable of supporting a genuine managerial or executive position by the end of the first year.

When filing an extension petition at the end of the first year, the company must provide concrete documentary evidence demonstrating that the business has actually grown and that the business plan has been implemented.

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Why Do Employers Choose the L-1 Visa in the United States?

The L-1 visa offers numerous significant advantages for multinational companies.

No annual cap or lottery system. Companies may transfer employees from their foreign offices to their U.S. offices at any time during the year. Compared with the H-1B lottery system, this provides a far more predictable immigration process.

Companies may transfer employees from their foreign offices to their U.S. offices at any time during the year. Compared with the H-1B lottery system, this provides a far more predictable immigration process. No PERM Labor Certification requirement. Employers are not required to conduct a recruitment process to demonstrate that no qualified U.S. workers are available for the position.

Employers are not required to conduct a recruitment process to demonstrate that no qualified U.S. workers are available for the position. A clear pathway from L-1A to an EB-1C Green Card. The EB-1C category provides one of the fastest employment-based pathways to lawful permanent residence, allowing employers to plan their long-term workforce needs more effectively.

The EB-1C category provides one of the fastest employment-based pathways to lawful permanent residence, allowing employers to plan their long-term workforce needs more effectively. Dual intent benefits. L-1 visa holders may pursue permanent residence while maintaining their nonimmigrant status.

L-1 visa holders may pursue permanent residence while maintaining their nonimmigrant status. Employment authorization for spouses. Spouses in L-2 status are generally authorized to work for any employer in the United States. This benefit is broader than the employment authorization available to many spouses in H-4 status.

Spouses in L-2 status are generally authorized to work for any employer in the United States. This benefit is broader than the employment authorization available to many spouses in H-4 status. Flexibility for various corporate structures. Parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, branches, and other qualifying business entities may all utilize the L-1 program. This flexibility is particularly valuable for companies transferring multiple employees simultaneously.

Frequently Asked Questions What Is an L-1 Visa? The L-1 visa is a nonimmigrant employment visa that allows a company to transfer an employee from one of its foreign offices to a qualifying affiliated office in the United States. It was created specifically to facilitate intracompany transfers rather than to hire employees from the open labor market. For that reason, the L-1 visa is commonly described as an intracompany transfer visa rather than a traditional job offer visa. What Is the Difference Between L-1A and L-1B? The L-1A classification is intended for managers and executives. The L-1B classification is designed for employees who possess specialized knowledge of the company's products, processes, technologies, or other proprietary operations. The classification under which an employee applies determines: The maximum period of stay in the United States; The type of supporting evidence required; and Whether a direct pathway to permanent residence is available. How Long Can You Stay in the United States on an L-1 Visa? L-1A visa holders may remain in the United States for a maximum of seven years. L-1B visa holders may remain for a maximum of five years. For both classifications, the initial period of stay is generally: Up to three years for standard petitions; or One year for petitions involving a new office. Thereafter, extensions of stay may generally be granted in increments of up to two years, subject to the applicable statutory maximum. Does the L-1 Visa Provide a Path to a Green Card? Yes, it can. Transitioning from L-1A status to a Green Card is generally considered the more direct pathway. Managers and executives in L-1A status may apply for permanent residence under the EB-1C Multinational Manager or Executive immigrant category without the need to obtain PERM Labor Certification. Transitioning from L-1B status to a Green Card is also possible. However, the process typically proceeds through the EB-2 or EB-3 employment-based immigrant categories, which generally require PERM Labor Certification. The time required to obtain lawful permanent residence through the Green Card process may range from several months to several years, depending on the specific facts of the case and government processing times. Can My Spouse Obtain Employment Authorization While I Am in the United States on an L-1 Visa? Yes. The spouse and unmarried children of an L-1 visa holder may apply for L-2 dependent status. Spouses in L-2 status are generally authorized to work for any employer in the United States. This employment benefit is broader than the employment authorization available to many spouses in H-4 status. Is There an Annual Cap for L-1 Visas? No. Unlike the H-1B visa program, the L-1 category is not subject to: An annual numerical cap; or A lottery system. Employers may file L-1 petitions at any time during the year. As a result, L-1 processing timelines are generally more predictable than those associated with the H-1B program. What Are the Basic Requirements for an L-1 Visa? The primary eligibility requirements include: A documented qualifying corporate relationship between the U.S. company and the foreign company; At least one continuous year of qualifying employment with the related foreign company during the three years immediately preceding the filing of the petition; and A proposed U.S. position that clearly qualifies under either the L-1A or L-1B classification. For New Office petitions, additional requirements apply, including evidence relating to suitable office space and a credible business plan. Can a Newly Established Company Open a U.S. Office Using an L-1 Visa? Yes. This is possible through the New Office L-1 program. A foreign company may transfer a qualifying: Manager; Executive; or Employee with specialized knowledge to establish a new office in the United States. However, the initial approval is limited to one year. To obtain an extension, the company must demonstrate with objective evidence that the U.S. business has commenced operations and achieved meaningful growth. Can an Individual File an L-1 Petition on Their Own Behalf? No. An L-1 petition must always be filed by the sponsoring employer on behalf of the employee. Self-petitioning is not permitted under the L-1 classification. However, a qualifying sole proprietorship may file an L-1 petition on behalf of an eligible employee if all applicable requirements are satisfied.