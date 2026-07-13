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13 July 2026

Updated TPS Expiration Dates Announced By USCIS

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U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced updated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expiration dates for multiple country designations, with most expiring on July 17, 2026, and Haiti on July 24, 2026. Employers with TPS-authorized employees need to promptly review these revised dates to ensure compliance with Form I-9 reverification requirements and work authorization planning.
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Kathleen C. Walker
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U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced updated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expiration dates for the country designations listed below. Employers with TPS-authorized employees, and inpiduals who rely on TPS-based employment authorization, should review the revised dates promptly and evaluate renewal, reverification, and work authorization planning needs.

Key takeaway

Most listed designations now expire on July 17, 2026, while Haiti expires on July 24, 2026. Employers should consider whether any Form I-9 reverification, internal tracking updates, or employee communications are needed before the applicable expiration date

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Country

NewTPSExpiration Date

Source

Burma

July17,2026

USCISNotice

Ethiopia

July17,2026

USCISNotice

Haiti

July24,2026

USCISNotice

Somalia

July17,2026

USCISNotice

SouthSudan

July17,2026

USCISNotice

Syria

July17,2026

USCISNotice

Yemen

July17,2026

USCISNotice

 

Employer Considerations

 

 

Confirm whether affected employees have TPS-based employment authorization tied to one of the listed country designations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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