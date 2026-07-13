Updated TPS Expiration Dates Announced By USCIS

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U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced updated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expiration dates for the country designations listed below. Employers with TPS-authorized employees, and inpiduals who rely on TPS-based employment authorization, should review the revised dates promptly and evaluate renewal, reverification, and work authorization planning needs.

Key takeaway

Most listed designations now expire on July 17, 2026, while Haiti expires on July 24, 2026. Employers should consider whether any Form I-9 reverification, internal tracking updates, or employee communications are needed before the applicable expiration date

Country NewTPSExpiration Date Source Burma July17,2026 USCISNotice Ethiopia July17,2026 USCISNotice Haiti July24,2026 USCISNotice Somalia July17,2026 USCISNotice SouthSudan July17,2026 USCISNotice Syria July17,2026 USCISNotice Yemen July17,2026 USCISNotice

Employer Considerations

Confirm whether affected employees have TPS-based employment authorization tied to one of the listed country designations.