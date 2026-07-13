Updated TPS Expiration Dates Announced By USCIS

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U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced updated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expiration dates for the country designations listed below. Employers with TPS-authorized employees, and inpiduals who rely on TPS-based employment authorization, should review the revised dates promptly and evaluate renewal, reverification, and work authorization planning needs.
Key takeaway
Most listed designations now expire on July 17, 2026, while Haiti expires on July 24, 2026. Employers should consider whether any Form I-9 reverification, internal tracking updates, or employee communications are needed before the applicable expiration date
|
Country
|
NewTPSExpiration Date
|
Source
|
Burma
|
July17,2026
|
USCISNotice
|
Ethiopia
|
July17,2026
|
USCISNotice
|
Haiti
|
July24,2026
|
USCISNotice
|
Somalia
|
July17,2026
|
USCISNotice
|
SouthSudan
|
July17,2026
|
USCISNotice
|
Syria
|
July17,2026
|
USCISNotice
|
Yemen
|
July17,2026
|
USCISNotice
Employer Considerations
Confirm whether affected employees have TPS-based employment authorization tied to one of the listed country designations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]