USMCA Review Process Begins; No Immediate Changes To TN Visa

The Trump Administration has announced that it will not renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) at this time, triggering the agreement’s built-in six-year review process...

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The Trump Administration has announced that it will not renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) at this time, triggering the agreement’s built-in six-year review process and beginning a potential ten-year path toward expiration. Although this development has generated significant attention, there is no immediate impact to TN nonimmigrant status or the ability of Canadian and Mexican professionals to obtain TN classification.

What Has Changed?

The Administration’s decision activates the USMCA’s “sunset” review mechanism and does not terminate the agreement. Under the treaty, the United States, Canada, and Mexico will engage in annual review discussions. If the parties do not ultimately agree to extend or replace the agreement, USMCA would expire on July 1, 2036.

Importantly, this review process is separate from the treaty’s withdrawal provision, which would permit a member country to withdraw upon six months’ notice. No such withdrawal has been announced. During the review process, the U.S. could opt to leave the TN provisions largely intact, as it did when NAFTA was replaced by USMCA, or it could tighten, replace, or relax some of the TN requirements.

Immediate Impact on TN Visa Status

At this time, there have been no announced changes to TN occupations, eligibility requirements, admission procedures, or extension rules. Canadian and Mexican citizens remain eligible to apply for TN nonimmigrant status under existing USMCA provisions; and U.S. employers may continue to recruit, hire, extend, and sponsor qualified TN professionals under current law. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services continue to adjudicate TN applications under existing eligibility standards. Employers should therefore continue regular workforce planning practices for current and prospective TN employees.

Why This Matters for Employers

Although there are no immediate immigration changes, the announcement is significant because the underlying legal authority for TN status is rooted in the USMCA. If the agreement were ultimately replaced, amended, or terminated, Congress and the Executive Branch would need to determine the future of TN classification.

Employers that rely upon the TN visa category, including for professionals in the fields of engineering, information technology, healthcare, finance, scientific research, accounting, and management consulting, should consider the following best practices:

Maintain an accurate inventory of employees working pursuant to TN status.

Monitor expiration dates and timely file extensions where appropriate.

Evaluate whether key personnel may qualify for alternative employment-based immigration options should future policy changes occur.

Continue monitoring developments in the USMCA review process, recognizing that trade negotiations may evolve over several years.

Guidance for TN Professionals

Canadian and Mexican nationals currently in TN status should note that existing TN approvals remain valid, and individuals may continue to seek new TN admissions and extensions under current procedures. No additional documentation or action is required solely because the USMCA review process has commenced.

While future negotiations could eventually affect the framework governing TN classification, there are no current changes. For long-term workforce planning, employers may wish to consider other immigration options such as the H-1B, O-1, or L-1 categories and potential paths to permanent residence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.