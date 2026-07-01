Supreme Court Strikes Down Challenge To Birthright Citizenship

On June 30, 2026, the United States Supreme Court held that children born in the United States to parents who are temporarily present, or to parents who are unlawfully present in the United States, are citizens...

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Key Takeaways:

The Supreme Court reaffirmed that children born in the U.S. are citizens at birth, even if their parents are on temporary visas or lack lawful status.

The ruling removes uncertainty for foreign workers and employers, strengthening confidence in recruiting and retaining international talent.

The decision preserves existing law without giving immigration benefits to parents, while signaling that any change to birthright citizenship would require a constitutional amendment.

On June 30, 2026, the United States Supreme Court held that children born in the United States to parents who are temporarily present, or to parents who are unlawfully present in the United States, are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

For individuals in the U.S. on employer-sponsored temporary visas—such as H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN, E-3, and similar classifications—the decision is significant. Many foreign workers spend years—sometimes more than a decade—in the United States while filling critical employment gaps. The executive order challenged in Trump v. Barbara would have created substantial uncertainty about the status of children born during that waiting period and potentially chilled U.S. employers’ ability to recruit and retain international talent.

The majority concluded that such children are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and therefore fall within the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause. Such children who are born on U.S. soil are considered citizens at birth and do not require any type of immigration sponsorship to reside with their parents. The Court’s decision eliminates any remaining uncertainty and confirms that the constitutional rule recognized since Wong Kim Ark continues to apply to families of temporary workers.

Pursuant to this decision, a child born in the U.S. to a non-immigrant visa holder may continue to receive: U.S. citizenship from birth (i.e., a U.S. birth certificate); a U.S. passport; a Social Security number; and enjoy all rights and protections associated with citizenship.

It is important to note that the decision does not provide immigration benefits to the parents themselves. An H-1B, L-1, or other temporary worker still must maintain lawful status and separately pursue permanent residence, if desired. The ruling is more about maintaining the status quo than creating new benefits. From a business-immigration perspective, the decision creates stability and predictability both for U.S. businesses that rely on foreign labor to fill critical shortages and foreign national families. From a constitutional standpoint, the decision also signals that the Court views changes to birthright citizenship as requiring a constitutional amendment or a dramatic shift in constitutional doctrine.

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