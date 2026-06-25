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25 June 2026

Immigration Insights Episode 27 | Stuck In The System: Using Mandamus To Break Immigration Delays (Podcast)

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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Greenberg Traurig attorneys explore the writ of mandamus as a federal litigation tool to compel government action when immigration agencies unreasonably delay case adjudications. The discussion examines mandamus applications across various immigration contexts, including EB-5 investor visas, family-based immigration, naturalization, and employment authorization, while addressing the challenges of consular delays and the doctrine of consular non-reviewability.
United States Immigration
Kate Kalmykov and Jennifer Hermansky

In this episode of the Immigration Insights podcast, Greenberg Traurig Global Immigration and Compliance Group Practice Co-Chair Kate Kalmykov and Shareholder Jennifer Hermansky discuss the writ of mandamus, a federal litigation tool available under the Administrative Procedure Act that can be used to compel government action when immigration agencies unreasonably delay adjudication of pending cases.

Their discussion covers the resurgence of mandamus filings following COVID-19-related processing slowdowns across USCIS, the Department of Labor, and consular posts worldwide.

The episode gives particular attention to EB-5 cases, including the distinct statutory and regulatory frameworks governing I-526/I-526E petitions, I-829 petitions, and I-956F project approvals, and how the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 has affected the mandamus analysis.

Kate and Jen also address the doctrine of consular non-reviewability and the challenges of using mandamus to address delays at overseas embassies and consulates. They also emphasize throughout that mandamus is a tool that must be used prudently.

The episode concludes with a broader look at mandamus applications across family-based immigration, naturalization, asylum, and employment authorization contexts, as well as a discussion of emerging processing time concerns for EAD cards and advance parole documents.

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Photo of Kate Kalmykov
Kate Kalmykov
Photo of Jennifer Hermansky
Jennifer Hermansky
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