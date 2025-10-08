Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 17 | Recent Updates On The EB-5 Program: Expiration Of Grandfathering Under The RIA On The Horizon, Retrogression, Data On Visa Usage, Travel Ban And The Latest On The CSPA (Podcast)

Kate Kalmykov’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:

In this timely episode of Big Law Redefined Podcast's Immigration Insights Series, Kate Kalmykov and Jennifer Hermansky, Greenberg Traurig Immigration & Compliance Practice attorneys, break down the latest developments in the EB-5 immigrant investor program as of September 2025.

With the clock ticking toward the expiration of key grandfathering provisions under the Reform and Integrity Act (RIA), they discuss the rush to file, the importance of source of funds documentation, and pitfalls of incomplete or skeletal filings.

The episode explores significant changes in USCIS and State Department policies, including stricter scrutiny of Communist Party membership, retroactive review of lawful source of funds, and the impact of the new travel ban on investors from certain countries.

Kate and Jen share updates on EB-5 processing times, visa issuance delays, and strategies for maintaining lawful permanent residence, including reentry permits and SB-1 returning resident visas.

They provide insights into planning EB-5 filings amid uncertainty, navigating complex compliance requirements, and protecting family members under changing Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) rules.

Kate and Jen also address recent trends in adjustment of status filings, work and travel authorization, and the potential for visa retrogression.

Tune in to learn more about EB-5 information updates and fast-moving immigration policies in 2025.

