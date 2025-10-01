September Tip Of The Month: H-1B Visa Program Faces New $100,000 Fee

On September 19, 2025, President Trump issued the "Restrictions on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers" proclamation, introducing several significant changes to U.S. immigration policy.

In particular, the proclamation imposes a new $100,000 fee for certain H-1B visa petitions. This change took effect on September 21, 2025, and applies prospectively to petitions filed after that date. At present, many details regarding the implementation and scope of the proclamation remain unclear. Federal agencies are expected to issue additional guidance in the coming weeks. Legal challenges to the proclamation are also likely, which could result in temporary or permanent injunctions. Employers utilizing the H-1B visa program should closely monitor ongoing updates to ensure compliance and to make informed decisions regarding the future use of the H-1B program.

