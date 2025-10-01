ARTICLE
1 October 2025

September Tip Of The Month: H-1B Visa Program Faces New $100,000 Fee

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
On September 19, 2025, President Trump issued the "Restrictions on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers" proclamation, introducing several significant changes to U.S. immigration policy.
United States Immigration
Brian Turoff and Chris Katsimagles

On September 19, 2025, President Trump issued the "Restrictions on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers" proclamation, introducing several significant changes to U.S. immigration policy.

In particular, the proclamation imposes a new $100,000 fee for certain H-1B visa petitions. This change took effect on September 21, 2025, and applies prospectively to petitions filed after that date. At present, many details regarding the implementation and scope of the proclamation remain unclear. Federal agencies are expected to issue additional guidance in the coming weeks. Legal challenges to the proclamation are also likely, which could result in temporary or permanent injunctions. Employers utilizing the H-1B visa program should closely monitor ongoing updates to ensure compliance and to make informed decisions regarding the future use of the H-1B program.

For more information on this topic, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brian Turoff
Brian Turoff
Photo of Chris Katsimagles
Chris Katsimagles
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More