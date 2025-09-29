Upcoming Changes To China Visa Processing In The United States

Effective Sept. 30, the Consulates of the People's Republic of China in the United States will implement a mandatory online submission process for all visa applications and accompanying supporting documentation. Upon completion of the consular review and approval process, applicants will be instructed to submit their passports for visa stamping. At this time, the consulates have not released official guidance regarding the anticipated processing timeframe for visa stamping.

Clark Hill's Global Team stands ready to assist clients in navigating this transition to the new application system. Please also be advised that the Chinese consulates will observe closures from Oct. 1–3, in observance of National Day, and on Oct. 13.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.