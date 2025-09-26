ARTICLE
26 September 2025

The Department Of Homeland Security Proposes Significant Changes To Allocation Of H-1B Visas—Public Comment Opportunity

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Continuing with the rapidly evolving immigration landscape in the United States,1 the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will publish a proposed rule in the Federal Register on 24 September 2025...
United States Immigration
Adriana Reyes and Brian Graham

Continuing with the rapidly evolving immigration landscape in the United States,1 the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will publish a proposed rule in the Federal Register on 24 September 2025 seeking to overhaul the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) selection process for registrations for H-1B cap subject petitions (Proposed Rule). The Proposed Rule outlines a transition away from a random selection process to a weighted system that favors positions with a higher prevailing wage level, as opposed to a higher salary.

Under the Proposed Rule, each H-1B registration would be assigned a number of entries into the H-1B selection pool based on Department of Labor Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) wage levels, with a Level IV receiving four entries and Level I one entry. For reference, OEWS wage levels correspond to the relevant experience and requirements for a particular occupation, such that Level I normally applies to entry-level roles and Level IV to senior-level positions. While each beneficiary would still only be selected once, the odds of selection would heavily favor more advanced roles. As only the OEWS wage levels would be a factor under the Proposed Rule, the actual wage paid would not be considered by USCIS. The Proposed Rule would apply to both the regular H-1B cap (US$65,000) and the advanced degree exemption (US$20,000).2

The changes to the H-1B system under the Proposed Rule likely will affect chances of selection of entry-level foreign workers and recent F-1 graduates because their positions usually correspond to Level I or II wage levels. Further, the Proposed Rule may disadvantage employers filling legitimate entry-level specialty roles and limits opportunities for recent graduates, particularly those from US universities on OPT/STEM OPT.3

DHS is accepting public comments through 24 October 2025.We encourage employers who may be affected by the Proposed Rule to participate in the notice and comment process. You may review the Proposed Rule and submit comments here.

As this is a rapidly evolving legal landscape, employers should monitor additional developments over the coming days and weeks. As always, our Immigration Practice Group can assist with all aspects of preparing for and maintaining compliance under the proposed regulations.

Audio Version

Footnotes

1. See K&L Gates Legal Alert, President Trump Issues Proclamation Restricting Entry of Certain H-1B Workers and an Executive Order Creating the Gold Card Program (September 23, 2025), https://www.klgates.com/President-Trump-Issues-Proclamation-Restricting-Entry-of-H-1B-Workers-and-an-Executive-Order-Creating-the-Gold-Card-Program-9-23-2025

3. Institutions of higher education and research-based organizations are exempt from the H-1B cap.

4. See https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/students-and-exchange-visitors/optional-practical-training-opt-for-f-1-students.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adriana Reyes
Adriana Reyes
Photo of Brian Graham
Brian Graham
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More