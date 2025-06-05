U.S. Consulates Halt Issuance Of F, J, And M Visas

On May 27, 2025, the U.S. Department of State issued a directive to U.S. consulates globally to temporarily halt the issuance of F-1, M-1 and J-1 Exchange Visitor visas. This action is part of the current administration's goal to enhance the screening and vetting processes for international students and the higher education institutions they plan to attend.

To offer context, students who come to study academically are granted F-1 visas, whereas those who come to obtain vocational skills are given M-1 visas. J-1 visas are reserved for those who participate in approved programs under the Exchange Visitor (EV) Program approved and administered by the U.S. Department of State, Examples of exchange visitors include Professors or scholars, Research Assistants, Students, Trainees, Teachers, Specialist, Au Pairs, and Camp Counselors.

The directive, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, states:

The Department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor (F, M, J) visa applicants, and based on that review, plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applicants......Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consulate sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued... in the coming days.

This measure is in compliance with two executive orders – E.O. 14161: Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats and E.O. 14188: Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism.

This temporary action aims to facilitate the intensification of social media scrutiny and was underscored by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, who remarked in a press briefing, "The U.S. will continue to utilize every tool available to evaluate who is entering the country, whether they are students or otherwise." Although the requirement to submit social media information as part of the visa application process has been in place since 2019, there has been heightened scrutiny in recent months for visa applicants and travelers seeking entry at U.S. airports. Furthermore, the screening process would involve examining visa applicants' posts, shares, and comments across platforms for content that may be deemed to be threatening to national security.

It remains uncertain whether this suspension also applies to nationals from countries that do not require U.S. visas for entry, such as Canadian citizens. Nevertheless, in light of the heightened scrutiny of visa applicants' social media content, all international academic and vocational students, along with exchange visitors must take precautions to avert any negative actions by the consular and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

There has been no indication regarding the duration of this suspension, which applies solely to new visa applicants. Scheduled visa interviews will continue to be processed. However, a prolonged suspension could lead to significant processing delays, disrupting schedules and programs for international students and scholars globally. Moreover, an extended suspension may prove to be highly detrimental to higher educational institutions that depend on tuition resources from foreign students for their operational budgets.

Foreign nationals currently holding F, M, and J status as well as educational institutions may want to stay informed about ongoing developments and seek immigration counsel, particularly before undertaking any international travel.

