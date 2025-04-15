ARTICLE
Cross-Border Catch-Up: EORs And Their Impact On Global Workforce Management (Podcast)

Patty and Diana explore the concept of EORs and their implications for global employment, tax, and immigration policies.
Worldwide Immigration
In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Diana Nehro (New York/Boston), chair of the firm's Cross-Border Practice Group, and Patty Shapiro (shareholder, San Diego) discuss the evolving legal landscape surrounding global Employer of Record (EOR) arrangements. Patty and Diana explore the concept of EORs and their implications for global employment, tax, and immigration policies. They highlight trends for employers to consider, such as the increasing assertion of jurisdiction by home countries over foreign companies hiring local talent through EORs, as well as the challenge that EORs face in sponsoring work visas. They also provide insights on recent and anticipated policy changes in Kenya, Canada, and Singapore.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

