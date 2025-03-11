Understanding The New USCIS Alien Registration Requirement: What You Need To Know

In January 2025, the U.S. government introduced a mandate requiring all individuals without legal status in the country to register with federal authorities. This initiative aims to enhance national security and ensure compliance with existing immigration laws. If you or someone you know is affected by this change, it's essential to understand the specifics of this requirement and how to comply.

Who Is Already Registered?

Many individuals have already fulfilled their registration obligations through prior interactions with U.S. immigration authorities. You are considered registered if you have been issued any of the following documents:

Lawful Permanent Resident Card (Green Card)

Form I-94 or I-94W (Arrival/Departure Record), even if the period of admission has expired

Immigrant or nonimmigrant visa issued before arrival

Employment Authorization Document (EAD)

Border Crossing Card

Additionally, if you have applied for lawful permanent residence using forms such as I-485, I-687, I-691, I-698, or I-700, even if the applications were denied, or if you were paroled into the U.S. under INA 212(d)(5), you have met the registration requirement.

Who Needs to Register Now?

If you have not been registered through any of the means mentioned above, you are required to register under the new mandate. This includes:

Individuals aged 14 or older who were not registered and fingerprinted when applying for a visa and have remained in the U.S. for 30 days or longer. They must apply before the expiration of those 30 days.

who were not registered and fingerprinted when applying for a visa and have remained in the U.S. for 30 days or longer. They must apply before the expiration of those 30 days. Parents or legal guardians of children under 14 who have not been registered and have been in the U.S. for 30 days or longer. They must register their children before the 30-day period ends.

of children under 14 who have not been registered and have been in the U.S. for 30 days or longer. They must register their children before the 30-day period ends. Any individual who turns 14 years old in the U.S. and was previously registered. They must apply for re-registration and fingerprinting within 30 days after their 14th birthday.

Notably, American Indians born in Canada who entered the U.S. under section 289 of the INA and members of the Texas Band of Kickapoo Indians who entered under the Texas Band of Kickapoo Act are exempt from this requirement.

How to Register

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is developing a new form and process for registration. Starting February 25, 2025, individuals required to register should create a USCIS online account in preparation for the registration process. Once the process is implemented, registrations will be submitted through this online account.

Important Considerations

Registration Is Not an Immigration Status: Completing the registration does not grant any immigration status, employment authorization, or other rights or benefits under U.S. law.

Completing the registration does not grant any immigration status, employment authorization, or other rights or benefits under U.S. law. Consequences of Non-Compliance: Failure to comply with the registration requirement may result in fines, imprisonment, or both.

At Santos Lloyd Law Firm, P.C., we are committed to guiding you through this process with compassion and expertise. Our trusted immigration lawyers are here to provide the information and assistance you need during this time. For personalized guidance and support, please contact Santos Lloyd Law Firm, P.C., and speak with one of our experienced immigration attorneys. We are dedicated to helping you navigate these changes and securing a hopeful future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.