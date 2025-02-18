March 2025 Visa Bulletin Updates

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) released the availability of immigrant numbers in its March 2025 Visa Bulletin. All dates listed below are based on the final action dates for employment-based preference cases. Applicants must have a priority date that is earlier than the final action date listed for their preference category and country to be eligible to file an employment-based adjustment of status application.

EB-1: Employment-Based, First Preference Category

All EB-1 categories see no movement and the dates remain unchanged. Mexico, Philippines, and All Chargeability categories remain current; EB-1 India remains fixed at Feb. 1, 2022; and EB-1 China remains fixed at Nov. 8, 2022.

EB-2: Employment-Based, Second Preference Category

In the EB-2 category, Mexico, Philippines, and All Chargeability categories advance six weeks to May 15, 2023. EB-2 India also jumps six weeks to Dec. 1, 2012. EB-2 China advances to May 8, 2020.

EB-3: Employment-Based, Third Preference Category

Both China and India show movement in the EB-3 category, as China advances one month to Aug. 1, 2020, and India advances six weeks to Feb. 1, 2013. There is no movement in the EB-3 dates for Mexico, Philippines, and All Chargeability areas, which remain at Dec. 1, 2022.

EB-4 Religious Workers

All countries in the EB-4 category retrogressed by 17 months to Aug. 1, 2019.

EB-5: Employment-Based, Fifth Preference Category

There is no change in the final action dates in the EB-5 category for March 2025.

The filing dates of employment-based visa applications are:

The DOS Visa Bulletin summarizes the availability of immigrant numbers and releases final action dates and filing applications date charts monthly for both employment-based visas and family-based visas. USCIS confirms which chart applicants must use to file their adjustment of status application. For March 2025, USCIS announced it will only accept adjustment of status applications based on the final action dates chart for all employment-based preference categories, while all family-sponsored preference categories may use the dates for filing chart.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.