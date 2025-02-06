U.S. Immigration Updates – February 2025

The First Week: Round-Up of Key Trump Immigration Actions

As expected, there has been a flurry of immigration-related actions since President-elect Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. Selected key highlights include:

Wide-ranging Executive Order issued, "Protecting the American People Against Invasion." On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order with a long list of effects. Included in the list is a revocation of various Biden administration orders and related guidance, memoranda, and policies; a focus on enforcement of orders of removal and the "prosecution of criminal offenses related to the unauthorized entry or continued unauthorized presence of aliens in the United States"; efforts to identify "unregistered illegal aliens"; the "the efficient and expedited removal of aliens from the United States"; the construction and operation of detention facilities; withholding of federal funds from "sanctuary" jurisdictions; "significantly increase the number of agents and officers available to perform the duties of immigration officers"; and other orders.

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order with a long list of effects. Included in the list is a revocation of various Biden administration orders and related guidance, memoranda, and policies; a focus on enforcement of orders of removal and the "prosecution of criminal offenses related to the unauthorized entry or continued unauthorized presence of aliens in the United States"; efforts to identify "unregistered illegal aliens"; the "the efficient and expedited removal of aliens from the United States"; the construction and operation of detention facilities; withholding of federal funds from "sanctuary" jurisdictions; "significantly increase the number of agents and officers available to perform the duties of immigration officers"; and other orders. The Executive Order, through a federal-state agreement, also calls for authorizing state and local law enforcement officials "to perform the functions of immigration officers in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States under the direction and the supervision of the Secretary of Homeland Security."

The Executive Order also orders the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security to jointly establish "Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTFs)" in every state nationwide. The composition of each HSTF will "be subject to the direction of the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security, but shall include representation from any other Federal agencies with law enforcement officers, or agencies with the ability to provide logistics, intelligence, and operational support to the HSTFs, and shall also include representation from relevant State and local law enforcement agencies." The objective of each HSTF is "to end the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations throughout the United States, dismantle cross-border human smuggling and trafficking networks, end the scourge of human smuggling and trafficking, with a particular focus on such offenses involving children, and ensure the use of all available law enforcement tools to faithfully execute the immigration laws of the United States."

"Remain in Mexico" program relaunched. President Trump announced the relaunch of the Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as "Remain in Mexico," under which asylum seekers wishing to enter the United States via Mexico must remain in Mexico while their cases are processed. However, Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, said Mexico has not agreed to accept non-Mexican asylum seekers. The program previously had been introduced by President Trump in 2019 but was discontinued by President Biden in 2021. Mexico said that it will welcome returning Mexicans and is setting up a "tent city" to house and tend to deportees. Also, after Colombia rejected two U.S. military planes carrying deported persons, President Trump ordered various "retaliatory" measures, including tariffs, visa sanctions, and travel bans. Colombia, which is the third largest trading partner with the United States in Latin America, countered with tariffs of its own. Among other things, imports from Colombia include coffee and cut flowers. Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, said, "The U.S. cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals," and "[t]his measure responds to the [Colombian] Government's commitment to guarantee dignified conditions. In no way have Colombians, as patriots and subjects of rights, been or will be banished from Colombian territory."

President Trump announced the relaunch of the Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as "Remain in Mexico," under which asylum seekers wishing to enter the United States via Mexico must remain in Mexico while their cases are processed. However, Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, said Mexico has not agreed to accept non-Mexican asylum seekers. The program previously had been introduced by President Trump in 2019 but was discontinued by President Biden in 2021. Mexico said that it will welcome returning Mexicans and is setting up a "tent city" to house and tend to deportees. Also, after Colombia rejected two U.S. military planes carrying deported persons, President Trump ordered various "retaliatory" measures, including tariffs, visa sanctions, and travel bans. Colombia, which is the third largest trading partner with the United States in Latin America, countered with tariffs of its own. Among other things, imports from Colombia include coffee and cut flowers. Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, said, "The U.S. cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals," and "[t]his measure responds to the [Colombian] Government's commitment to guarantee dignified conditions. In no way have Colombians, as patriots and subjects of rights, been or will be banished from Colombian territory." Refugee admissions program suspended; funding cut off. Effective January 27, 2025, an Executive Order suspends refugee admissions, with some exceptions on a case-by-case basis. The program will be reviewed in three months. As part of this effort, the Department of State (DOS) suspended funding to groups aiding refugees in the United States with housing, job placement, and other needs, Reuters reported. A letter from DOS said such agencies must stop all related work and "cancel as many outstanding obligations as possible." Scheduled refugee arrivals were halted as a result, including nearly 1,660 Afghans who had been cleared to resettle in the United States, a group that includes Afghans at risk of retribution by the Taliban after fighting for the previous U.S.-backed Afghan government, family members of U.S. service members on active duty, and unaccompanied minors who had been scheduled to reunite with their families.

Effective January 27, 2025, an Executive Order suspends refugee admissions, with some exceptions on a case-by-case basis. The program will be reviewed in three months. As part of this effort, the Department of State (DOS) suspended funding to groups aiding refugees in the United States with housing, job placement, and other needs, Reuters reported. A letter from DOS said such agencies must stop all related work and "cancel as many outstanding obligations as possible." Scheduled refugee arrivals were halted as a result, including nearly 1,660 Afghans who had been cleared to resettle in the United States, a group that includes Afghans at risk of retribution by the Taliban after fighting for the previous U.S.-backed Afghan government, family members of U.S. service members on active duty, and unaccompanied minors who had been scheduled to reunite with their families. "Finding of Mass Influx of Aliens" announced. On January 23, 2025, Benjamine Huffman, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, declared that a "mass influx of aliens is arriving at the southern border of the United States and presents urgent circumstances requiring an immediate federal response." The finding expires in 60 days unless extended.

On January 23, 2025, Benjamine Huffman, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, declared that a "mass influx of aliens is arriving at the southern border of the United States and presents urgent circumstances requiring an immediate federal response." The finding expires in 60 days unless extended. Directive expanding immigration law enforcement to some Department of Justice (DOJ) officials. On January 23, 2025, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security issued a directive giving DOJ law enforcement officials in the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Federal Bureau of Prisons "authority to investigate and apprehend illegal aliens."

On January 23, 2025, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security issued a directive giving DOJ law enforcement officials in the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Federal Bureau of Prisons "authority to investigate and apprehend illegal aliens." CBP One app shut down. The app allowed people to apply for asylum. Previously, asylum seekers were able to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry. All such appointments have been canceled, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The app allowed people to apply for asylum. Previously, asylum seekers were able to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry. All such appointments have been canceled, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. 'Illegal alien' terminology reinstated. The Department of Homeland Security reinstated official use of the term "illegal alien" over "undocumented noncitizen."

The Department of Homeland Security reinstated official use of the term "illegal alien" over "undocumented noncitizen." Birthright citizenship challenged. President Trump ordered birthright citizenship to be discontinued, but one court has already issued an injunction on the ground that such a move is unconstitutional.

Deportations. Mass deportations at the anticipated scale have not yet begun, although activities such as arrests and flights with deported persons have been carried out, along with a call for the U.S. military to be deployed to the southern border, and the lifting of rules that restricted enforcement near sensitive areas like churches and schools. Mexico denied permission for the United States to fly a C-17 military transport aircraft land in Mexico with persons deported from the United States. Two similar flights with about 80 passengers each went to Guatemala. Meanwhile, immigrant advocacy organizations are putting out "know your rights" information.

Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the U.S. Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security. She will oversee U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She previously was governor of South Dakota. Ms. Noem also served in the South Dakota legislature and as South Dakota's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

President Trump separately appointed Tom Homan as "border czar." It is unclear what role Mr. Homan will play in working with Secretary Noem.

USCIS Waives COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Adjustment of Status Applicants

Effective January 22, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is waiving "any and all requirements" that applicants for adjustment of status to permanent residence present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination.

USCIS said it will not issue any Request for Evidence or Notice of Intent to Deny related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination or deny any adjustment of status application on that basis.

USCIS Updates Guidance on EB-2 National Interest Waivers

On January 15, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it has updated its policy guidance to clarify how the agency evaluates eligibility for the second preference employment-based (EB-2) classification for immigrant petitions filed with a request for a national interest waiver (NIW).

The new guidance explains that for advanced degree professionals seeking an NIW, USCIS considers whether the occupation in which the petitioner proposes to advance an endeavor is a profession and, if applicable, whether the five years of post-bachelor's experience is in the specialty. The guidance also states that for persons of exceptional ability seeking an NIW, the exceptional ability must relate to the endeavor proposed as part of the NIW request. USCIS said it determines the relationship of exceptional ability to the proposed endeavor "on a case-by-case basis, considering any shared skillsets, knowledge, or expertise."

In addition, the new guidance—which builds on a previous Policy Manual update that discussed the unique considerations for persons with advanced degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields and entrepreneurs—provides information about how USCIS evaluates whether a proposed endeavor has national importance and explains how the agency evaluates evidence, such as letters of support and business plans when determining whether a person is well-positioned to advance an endeavor.

This guidance, in Volume 6, Part F, Chapter 5 of the Policy Manual, applies to requests pending or filed on or after the publication date. The guidance is controlling and supersedes any related prior guidance, USCIS said.

Filing Procedures Updated for Immigrant Petitions for Alien Workers

On January 13, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced updated procedures for submitting a Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, accompanied by a permanent labor certification, application for Schedule A designation, or national interest waiver (NIW) request.

The instructions to Form ETA-9089 state that only a signed Final Determination must be submitted with the Form I-140 petition as evidence of permanent labor certification approval. USCIS noted that this "limited requirement is because, as a part of this process change, USCIS receives most of the information about the permanent labor certification directly from DOL under a data sharing agreement."

USCIS said that employers whose labor certifications were processed in the FLAG system must include a printed copy of the electronic Final Determination with their Form I-140, and USCIS "will consider this printed copy as an original, approved labor certification." The Final Determination "must be completed and electronically signed by DOL, and must be signed by the foreign worker, employer, and the employer's attorney or agent, if applicable." In addition, Form I-140 petitions for Schedule A occupations "must contain a completed, uncertified Form ETA-9089, including all applicable appendices, a signed Final Determination, and a valid prevailing wage determination tracking number in Section E, Item 1 of the Form ETA-9089." Finally, a Form I-140 petition with an NIW request "must contain a copy of the Form ETA-9089, Appendix A, and a signed Final Determination," USCIS said.

USCIS Extends and Expands DED for Certain Hong Kong Residents in the United States

President Biden has extended Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for eligible Hong Kong residents present in the United States on January 15, 2025, for two years, through February 5, 2027, and has ordered related extended work authorization for the same period.

In a memorandum, President Biden said there are "compelling foreign policy reasons" to extend DED for an additional period for those residents of Hong Kong presently residing in the United States who were under a grant of DED until February 5, 2025, as well as to defer enforced departure for other Hong Kong residents who arrived in the United States after the initial grant of DED.

The order also directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to "consider suspending regulatory requirements with respect to F-1 nonimmigrant students who are Hong Kong residents."

Appeals Court Rules DACA Is Illegal But Limits Ruling to Texas

On January 17, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit largely affirmed the judgment of a district court that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal, but limited the ruling to Texas.

Previously, in 2022, the Fifth Circuit affirmed in part and remanded because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had cured a procedural defect in the DACA program by promulgating a final rule. A new appeal addressed that final rule. The district court found that Texas still had standing to challenge DACA and held that the final rule was substantively unlawful. The court accordingly vacated the rule, entered a nationwide injunction, and preserved the stay.

The Fifth Circuit said it largely agreed with the district court and thus affirmed its judgment, although it modified the remedial order. Among other things, the Fifth Circuit also limited the injunction to Texas and maintained the stay pending further appeal.

USCIS Updates O-1 Guidance on Extraordinary Ability Evidence

On January 8, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updated its policy guidance, effective immediately, to clarify how it evaluates evidence to determine eligibility for O-1A nonimmigrants of extraordinary ability, including adding examples of evidence for individuals in critical and emerging technologies. The updated guidance aligns with President Biden's Executive Order from October 2023, aimed at enhancing pathways for individuals working in artificial intelligence and other critical technologies.

The guidance:

Explains that a separate legal entity owned by the beneficiary, such as a corporation or limited liability company, may file a petition on the beneficiary's behalf.

Provides clarifying guidance regarding evidentiary criteria for O-1A and O-1B nonimmigrants.

Adds examples of relevant evidence that may be submitted by an interested U.S. government agency.

Provides an example of an occupational change within a technological field.

Clarifies the circumstances under which USCIS limits an extension of stay to 1 year.

Practitioners have noted that the flexibility offered with this guidance may particularly benefit for entrepreneurs, startup founders, and self-employed individuals working in areas of extraordinary ability. The clarification of O-1 extension circumstances may also benefit those working in research and development as their projects progress and extend to subsequent phases.

DHS Extends TPS for El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela

On January 10, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

El Salvador: The TPS extension is effective for 18 months, from March 10, 2025, to September 9, 2026. It allows approximately 232,000 current beneficiaries to re-register for TPS if they continue to meet eligibility requirements, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for and were granted TPS under El Salvador's prior designation. USCIS will continue to process pending applications filed under previous TPS designations for El Salvador. Individuals with a pending Form I-821 or a related Form I-765, starting when the Federal Register notice is published, do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 filed under the previous designation of TPS for El Salvador, USCIS will grant the individual TPS through September 9, 2026, and issue an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) valid through the same date. A Federal Register notice provides information about how to re-register for TPS under this extension.

Sudan: The TPS extension is effective for 18 months. It allows approximately 1,900 current eligible beneficiaries to re-register for TPS if they continue to meet eligibility requirements. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for TPS under Sudan's designation. This includes nationals of Sudan (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Sudan) who have been continuously residing in the United States since at least August 16, 2023, with or without lawful immigration status. Both initial applicants and re-registering current beneficiaries who have a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves an individual's pending Form I-821, USCIS will grant them TPS through October 19, 2026. Similarly, if USCIS approves a pending TPS-related Form I-765, USCIS will issue the individual a new EAD valid through the same date.

Ukraine: The TPS extension is effective for 18 months. It allows approximately 103,700 current eligible beneficiaries to re-register for TPS if they continue to meet eligibility requirements. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for TPS under Ukraine's designation. This includes nationals of Ukraine (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Ukraine) who have been continuously residing in the United States since at least August 16, 2023, with or without lawful immigration status. Both initial applicants and re-registering current beneficiaries who have a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves an individual's pending Form I-821, USCIS will grant them TPS through October 19, 2026. Similarly, if USCIS approves a pending TPS-related Form I-765, USCIS will issue the individual a new EAD that will be valid through the same date.

Venezuela: The TPS extension is effective for 18 months. Individuals may be eligible if they have continuously resided in the United States on or before July 31, 2023. Venezuelan nationals who arrived in the United States after July 31, 2023, are not eligible for TPS. The TPS extension allows approximately 600,000 eligible current beneficiaries to retain TPS through October 2, 2026, if they re-register and continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements. Venezuelan nationals who registered for TPS under the 2021 Venezuela TPS designation are also eligible to re-register for TPS under this extension, as they meet the same eligibility requirements. Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries must timely re-register during the re-registration period that runs from the date of publication of the Federal Register notice to September 10, 2025, to ensure they keep their TPS and work authorization. DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive a new EAD before their current EAD expires and is automatically extending through April 2, 2026, the validity of certain EADs previously issued. Both initial applicants and re-registering current beneficiaries who have a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 under Venezuela 2023 do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves an individual's pending Form I-821, USCIS will grant them TPS through October 2, 2026. Similarly, if USCIS approves a pending TPS-related Form I-765, USCIS will issue the individual a new EAD that will be valid through the same date.

Edakunni Settlement Agreement on Concurrent Adjudication Expired on January 18

A settlement agreement in Edakunni v. Mayorkas, effective for two years, expired on January 18, 2025. Under the agreement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it would bundle the adjudication of Form I-539 (Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status) and Form I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization) with the underlying Form I-129 (Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker), where applicable, for H-4 and L-2 derivatives (e.g., dependent spouses) when these forms were properly filed together regardless of whether they were filed under standard or premium processing.

The agreement was seen as a way to help the spouses of H-1B and L-1 visa holders timely obtain work authorization.

Romania Added to VWP

On January 10, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of State, announced the designation of Romania as a participating country in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The U.S. Embassy in Romania said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection anticipates that the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) online and mobile applications will be updated on or around March 31, 2025, to allow most citizens and nationals of Romania to apply to travel to the United States under the VWP for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without first obtaining a U.S. visa. The embassy noted that these authorizations are generally valid for two years. Travelers with valid B-1/B-2 visas may continue to use their visas for travel to the United States, and B-1/B-2 visas will remain an option for Romanian citizens. The embassy said that U.S. citizens already can travel visa-free to Romania and stay there for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes if they have a passport that is valid for at least three months from the date of arrival.

Romania is the 43rd member of the VWP and the fourth country added under DHS Secretary Mayorkas, after Croatia (2021), Israel (2023), and Qatar (2024).

The U.S. Embassy in Romania noted that ESTA applications may be accessed online or by downloading the "ESTA Mobile" application through the iOS App Store or the Google Play store.

Taiwan: First Digital Nomad Visa Launched

On January 2, 2025, Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs announced its first temporary digital nomad visa to attract remote workers and bolster the local economy. The 180-day temporary visa, which can be applied for online, is available to nationals from the 55 countries listed in the visa-exemption program.

Additional requirements are meeting specific income thresholds, which vary for different age ranges, as well as proof of financial stability and international health insurance. As part of the application process, applicants will also need to provide:

Valid original passport and photocopy

Two identical passport photos

Resume or portfolio that includes academic background and work experience

Valid work contract(s)

A completed Description of Intended Activities form, which can be downloaded from the Bureau of Consular Affairs information page on the visa

Notable restrictions include the inability to sponsor dependents, a prohibition on working locally in Taiwan, and a limited initial stay of three months, which may be extended to a maximum of six months.

Taiwan joins a growing list of APAC countries making strides to attract nomadic workers as part of broader economic strategies. As covered in our May 2024 update, similar programs were launched in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea. According to USA Today, Taiwan also has plans to introduce additional programs aimed at attracting investors and entrepreneurs. The country is reportedly exploring collaborations with neighboring APAC nations to simplify travel for digital nomads, creating a more interconnected and accessible region for remote professionals.

Details:

Thailand: Long-Term Resident Visa and SMART Visa Program Requirements to Be Relaxed

The Thai government recently announced the approval for updates to the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa and the SMART Visa programs to attract a wider range of experts, investors, and executives. Changes include removing income requirements for "Wealthy Global Citizens," easing employer revenue thresholds for remote workers and lifting the cap of four dependents. The revised LTR visa will cover a broader range of industries for the Highly Skilled Professionals category, including non-STEM fields. SMART visa categories will be consolidated to reduce overlap, eliminating the SMART-T (Talents), SMART-I (Investors), and SMART-E (Executives) categories and instead will be streamlining the SMART-S (Start-up) category. These adjustments aim to boost Thailand's global appeal and are set to be implemented in March 2025.

Details:

Ireland: Changes to first-time immigration registrations

As of January 13, 2025, the responsibility for first-time registrations of Irish immigration residence permissions shifted from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) to the Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) of the Department of Justice.

Under the Irish Immigration Act 2004, non-EU, EEA, UK, Swiss nationals planning to stay in Ireland for over 90 days must register for immigration permission. Starting January 13, 2025, all first-time in-person registrations will be handled by ISD at the Registration Office, Burgh Quay, Dublin.

What to Expect:

Applicants must book an in-person appointment through the Digital Contact Centre. Each appointment is linked to the applicant's or family group's profile.

Required Documents:

Valid passport or equivalent recognized by the Irish Government

Printed and completed address form from the appointment confirmation email (for IRP card delivery)

Printed copies of all required documents (electronic copies not accepted)

The registration fee is €300 per adult, payable by credit or debit card (cash/contactless payments not accepted). The Ireland Residence Permit card will not be processed without all required documents and payment.

For Applicants Outside Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Meath, and Wicklow:

Applicants with confirmed Garda appointments before January 31, 2025, should attend the scheduled Garda registration office. An Garda Síochána will process these appointments until the end of January. Applicants may choose to cancel their Garda appointment and rebook at the Dublin Registration Office via the Digital Contact Centre.

New Applicants:

Applicants without a confirmed Garda appointment by January 31, 2025, must create an account on the Digital Contact Centre and book an appointment at Burgh Quay, Dublin. Appointments are available for individual applicants or family groups within the 90-day legal timeframe.

Details:

United Kingdom: Spike in Enforcement Activity to Combat Illegal Immigration

The UK government has intensified its crackdown on illegal employment, deploying an additional 1,000 Immigration Enforcement officers to target rogue employers hiring undocumented workers. Businesses found guilty face fines of up to £60,000 per worker as part of a broader effort to dismantle criminal networks, safeguard the immigration system, and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

From July to November in 2024, London has seen 996 enforcement visits, leading to 770 arrests and 462 civil penalties. In the East of England, visits surged by 26%, resulting in 132 arrests and 94 penalties. Similar operations in the Midlands and south-central England led to increases of 13% and 63% in enforcement activity, respectively. Meanwhile, Southeast England recorded 278 visits, yielding 173 arrests and 130 penalties.

Authorities have primarily targeted car washes, nail bars, supermarkets, and construction sites, where illegal wages, poor working conditions, and exploitative labor practices can be prevalent.

Details:

UK: Visa Rules To Be Relaxed to Attract AI Talent

The UK government is working to adapt its immigration system to attract skilled AI talent, ensuring it remains a global leader in the rapidly evolving field of AI. This involves revisiting the current immigration framework to facilitate entry for professionals with advanced AI expertise.

The report's 21st recommendation suggests exploring how the UK can attract graduates from top AI universities like the Indian Institutes of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University, whose graduates are currently ineligible for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa. It recommends creating new pathways, reducing visa costs, and simplifying the process to draw international AI talent and support start-ups.

The government "partially agrees" and notes that its Industrial Strategy will outline plans to attract skilled AI workers. It also emphasizes that the UK already offers competitive visa options for talent joining UK organizations or starting businesses.

Current UK Framework for AI Talent

AI professionals and graduates from institutions not on the HPI eligibility list can enter the UK through various visa routes, including:

Skilled Worker Visa : For foreign nationals with a job offer from a licensed UK sponsor.

: For foreign nationals with a job offer from a licensed UK sponsor. Innovator Founder Visa : For those wanting to start an innovative business in the UK.

: For those wanting to start an innovative business in the UK. Global Talent Visa : For leaders in academia, research, arts, culture, or digital technology, with no sponsorship required.

: For leaders in academia, research, arts, culture, or digital technology, with no sponsorship required. Scale-up Worker Visa : For professionals working with fast-growing UK businesses.

: For professionals working with fast-growing UK businesses. Government Authorised Exchange Visa: For work experience, training, research, or fellowship through an approved scheme.

Conclusion

The UK is actively working to refine its immigration system to better attract top AI talent, ensuring it remains competitive in the global AI landscape. By expanding visa pathways and addressing challenges like cost and complexity, the government aims to support innovation and foster a thriving AI ecosystem. These efforts will help the UK continue to lead in AI research and development while attracting the skilled professionals needed to drive future growth.

Details:

Klasko News

FIRM NEWS

2025 H-1B Cap Season Webinar Series

Join Klasko attorneys for this webinar series event to discuss what's new for employers and the latest updates on the H-1B lottery.

2025 H-1B Lottery for Startups: Latest Updates – Register here!

2025 H-1B Cap: What's New for Employers – Register here!

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

William Stock

On January 17th, Bill Stock spoke at the 2025 AILA Midwinter Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on a panel entitled The 2024 Presidential Election: What Can We Expect Moving Forward?

Natalia Gouz

On January 28th, senior associate Natalia Gouz spoke in this AILA webinar on the H-1B Modernization Rule.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Karuna Simbeck | Maria Mihaylova | Nigel James

Attorneys Karuna Simbeck, Maria Mihaylova, and Nigel James cover how startup companies can utilize the H-1B visa lottery, how to prepare for the upcoming lottery, and H-1B alternatives in the event of non-selection. Register here!

Andrew Zeltner | Carolina Regales | Candace Hill

Join Klasko attorneys Andrew Zeltner, Candace Hill, and Carolina Regales as they cover all the 2025 H-1B cap season essentials and latest developments, including the H-1B Modernization Rule, for U.S. employers and their sponsored employees. Register here!

H. Ronald Klasko

On February 6th, Ron Klasko will be a key speaker in this AILA web seminar entitled "Obtaining Citizenship or Residence in Third Countries by Investment or Descent".

H. Ronald Klasko

On February 20th, Ron will be speaking of the panel titled "Deep Dive into the State of EB-5 Processing and Adjudications" for AILA's South Florida Chapter's annual conference in Miami, FL.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

CBP Clarifies that Holders of Valid I-512 Advance Parole May Be Admitted to the United States

In this client alert, Allie Dempsey urges caution for holders of a valid I-512 Advance Parole documents to maintain their underlying visa status while traveling.

Uniting for Ukraine Parole Program Paused – Options Parolees May Have to Remain in the United States

In this client alert, Ryan Patterson addresses the DHS announcement to pause the Uniting for Ukraine Parole Program.

DOS Visa Appointment Wait Times Website Updated Following the Inauguration

In this client alert, Elise Fialkowski and Carolina Regales cover the DOS website update on visa appointment wait times.

President Trump's Day One Immigration Executive Orders Summary

In this client alert, Timothy D'Arduini outlines the immigration impact of President Trump's day one executive orders and how they will affect employers and their immigrant workers.

Biden Extended TPS for Three Additional Countries on His Last Day

In this client alert, Elise Fialkowski and Ryan Patterson covered Biden's last day of business before the inauguration to extend TPS for three additional countries.

DHS Extends the Designation of Ukraine for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 Months

In this client alert, Elise Fialkowski and Tim D'Arduini covered the DHS announcement to extend TPS for Ukraine for 18 months beginning April 2025.

Navigating Business Immigration in a Second Trump Administration

In this article, Candace Hill covered what immigration attorneys can expect with the second Trump administration.

USCIS Announces End of H-4/L-2 Concurrent Adjudications; Expect Delays of Change of Status and Employment Authorization Applications

In this client alert, Ryan Patterson addresses the end of H-4/L-2 concurrent adjudications and covers potential impacts if not extended.

USCIS Updates O-1 Guidance in Policy Manual

In this client alert, Lana Spaic covered key changes in the recent USCIS update on O-1 guidance.

FIRM FEATURE

Klasko Immigration Law Partners recently had its annual firms winter event! See the pictures below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.