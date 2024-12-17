Immigration Hurdles Ahead: What Employers Can Expect From The Second Trump Administration

President-Elect Donald Trump is promising sweeping changes to the U.S. immigration system, with a focus on ramping up enforcement and the removal of undocumented immigrants. We can look to his first term, along with his campaign platform, to anticipate upcoming immigration action.

We expect President Trump will take swift action in the following areas through executive orders and policy directives:

Reinstatement of USCIS adjudication practices that resulted in increased denials, including the end of deference to prior decisions and expanded discretion in the denial of a petition or application without first requesting clarifying evidence.

Termination of certain humanitarian-based programs, including Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and parole programs for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The continued status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is uncertain.

Increased I-9 audits, worksite investigations, and site visits to verify H-1B and L-1 petition terms.

Travel restrictions and extreme vetting in visa interviews.

As his term progresses, Trump is expected to push additional changes to employment-based immigration, which are likely to include:

Changes to the H-1B program, such as re-defining "specialty occupation," increasing wage requirements, and prioritizing H-1B cap registrations based on compensation levels.

Restrictions on Optional Practical Training (OPT) currently available to F-1 students engaged in a U.S. program of study.

Termination of individual work authorization programs, such as EADs for certain H-4 spouses.

Expanded tariffs.

Like what was proposed during his first term, the second Trump Administration may look to make more fundamental changes, such as ending birth-right citizenship and creating a merit-based immigration system focused on workers who possess: valuable skills, job offers, advanced education, ability to create jobs for U.S. workers, higher wages, and financial self-sufficiency. The aim of the proposed merit-based system was to attract high-skilled workers while reducing family-based immigrants. The plan also included protections for American jobs and wages, including recruitment requirements, displacement prohibitions, and wage floors. The proposal gave priority to young applicants, top graduate students from American universities, and those with extraordinary achievement and potential who are likely to contribute to society.

What does this mean for employers?

Tougher adjudications: During the first Trump Administration, employers saw a significant increase in the denial of immigration benefits, particularly H-1B, L-1, and O-1 work visa petitions. Employers should be prepared to provide additional documentation for otherwise routine petitions and for lengthier processing times in cases not submitted for "premium processing."

Travel restrictions: Expanded travel bans would greatly hinder business and personal travel for covered workers and employees. Even in an emergency, travelers could find themselves unable to return to the United States. Employers should closely monitor international business travel requirements and carefully plan to avoid disruption from employee travel.

Enhanced screening: The further expansion of screening in the visa application process to identify extreme ideological positions and affiliations is expected to cause an increase in visa denials and significant delays in processing. Employers should plan for increased processing times for consular visa applications that could result in employees having to spend longer than expected outside of the United States.

Increased worksite investigations and raids: Employers should evaluate onboarding programs and I-9 compliance regularly through training and internal audits and ensure an escalation protocol is in place in anticipation of record number of I-9 audits and potential workplace raids. Employers should also expect an increased number of USCIS, DOJ/IER, and DOL investigations and audits related to employment of non-immigrant and immigrant employees.

Changes to the H-1B program: Employers should prepare for higher prevailing wage requirements, which may be prohibitive in both hiring new H-1B workers and continuing employment for existing H-1B workers. Changes in the prevailing wage rules would also impact H-1B1 and E-3 workers, as well as the employer-sponsored permanent residence application process where a labor certification is required.

Termination of humanitarian and individual work authorization programs (TPS, DACA, H-4 Spouse EADs): Many recipients of these programs have no other option for work authorization. If these programs are terminated, workers with these statuses will lose work authorization and may no longer be legally employable in the United States, causing disruption to business operations. Employers should anticipate potential loss of these employees, while being careful not to engage in unlawful discrimination.

Some measures require congressional action, while others can be addressed quickly through executive order or policy directive.

Employers should remain in close contact with immigration counsel to plan and develop strategies that make sense for their immigration programs as the second Trump Administration gets under way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.