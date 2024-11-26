Navigating CSPA: Why Early Action Is Key To Preventing Children From Aging Out

Shorter Path To Green Card: New USCIS Guidance For EB-1 Eligibility For Foreign Nationals With Extraordinary Ability

Employers And Immigration Under Trump: What You Need To Know

Election 2024 And Immigration Policy: What Families Need To Know About A Second Trump Administration

Shorter Path To Green Card: New USCIS Guidance For EB-1 Eligibility For Foreign Nationals With Extraordinary Ability

Employers And Immigration Under Trump: What You Need To Know

Election 2024 And Immigration Policy: What Families Need To Know About A Second Trump Administration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept