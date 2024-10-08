DHS Designates Qatar For Visa Waiver Program

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has designated Qatar for the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), to be implemented on December 1, 2024. DHS announced the designation via a final rule published at 89 Fed. Reg. 78783 (Sept. 26, 2024).

Eligible citizens, nationals, and passport holders from designated VWP countries may apply for admission to the United States at U.S. ports of entry as nonimmigrant noncitizens for a period of 90 days or fewer for business or pleasure without first obtaining a nonimmigrant visa.

