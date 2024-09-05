US Consulates In Mexico Halt TCN Visa Processing

In a significant development for visa applicants, all U.S. consulates in Mexico announced that they have stopped accepting visa applications from third country nationals (TCNs) until further notice. This decision impacts many individuals who have utilized consulates in Mexico for their U.S. visa needs.

Understanding TCN Visa Processing

TCN visa processing refers to the practice of applying for a U.S. visa in a country other than one's home country. This method is especially popular among applicants who choose to visit U.S. consulates in Canada or Mexico due to their proximity to the U.S. border.

Key Points to Consider

Planning Ahead: TCN processing requires advanced planning. Different visa categories, personal histories, and processing locations may present unique challenges. With the recent change in policy, applicants must now explore alternative locations and plan their applications carefully. Interview Appointments: Any TCN present in the United States and visitors present in Canada or Mexico who wish to apply for a nonimmigrant visa at the U.S. embassy or consulates in Canada or Mexico must make an appointment for an interview. U.S. consulates are located in Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Matamoros, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Nogales, Nuevo Laredo, and Tijuana. Entry Visa to Enter Canada or Mexico: Nationals of certain countries may need to obtain a visitor visa to enter Canada or Mexico. Applicants must determine if they need a visa to enter Canada or Mexico. Visa Approval: Upon approval of a visa, applicants will receive instructions on how and when their passport and visa will be returned. The visa will be affixed to a page in the passport. It is important to remain informed about changes in visa processing locations to avoid disruptions in travel plans.

Application Process in Canada

Applicants who wish to apply for their U.S. visa in Canada must visit http://canada.usvisa-info.com/ to obtain information about how to start their application for a U.S. visa at a consular section in Canada. Applicants must pay their visa application processing fee prior to scheduling an appointment. Please see the website for additional information and note that visa appointments at U.S. consulates in Canada are experiencing backlogs.

Application Process in Mexico

Applicants who wish to apply for their U.S. visa in Mexico must visit http://mexico.usvisa-info.com to obtain information about how to start their application for a U.S. visa at a consular section in Mexico. Applicants must pay their visa application processing fee prior to scheduling an appointment.

What This Means for Applicants

The halt in TCN visa processing at U.S. consulates in Mexico means that applicants will need to seek other consulate or embassy locations for their visa applications. This may involve additional travel, time, and expenses.

Next Steps

Those affected by this change should consider:

Visiting the U.S. State Department's website for the most current information on visa processing locations and appointment availability;

Looking into alternative consulates or embassies in other countries where TCN processing is still accepted; and

Staying informed about any further updates or changes in U.S. visa policies.

Final Thoughts

While the suspension of TCN visa processing in Mexico poses new challenges, staying informed and proactive can help mitigate the impact. By planning ahead and exploring alternative options, applicants can continue to effectively navigate the U.S. visa application process.

For the latest updates and more detailed information, please visit the U.S. State Department's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.