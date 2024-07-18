Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk featuring Shiva Karimi, an Immigration lawyer and Managing Director for McLane Middleton's Boston Office.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk featuring Shiva Karimi, an Immigration lawyer and Managing Director for McLane Middleton's Boston Office. In this episode, Shiva breaks down what it takes to qualify for an E2 investment visa, what business owners should be aware of when working with a foreign buyer, and how to best handle an international transaction like this.

Transaction Talk is a podcast co-hosted by RIW shareholder Eric Sigman and Jennifer Fox, the president of Transworld Boston. The podcast provides a 360-degree view of the current Boston M&A market and breaks down the deal process from a business, brokerage and legal perspective.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.