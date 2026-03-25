Indiana Expands Tax Amnesty Program: New Law Adds Additional Eligible Tax Periods For Resolving Back Taxes

Introduction – Indiana Tax Amnesty Program Creates Opportunity to Resolve Outstanding State Tax Liabilities

State tax amnesty programs provide a limited opportunity for taxpayers with unpaid tax liabilities to come forward voluntarily and resolve those obligations with reduced financial consequences. During these programs, states generally waive civil penalties and, in many cases, a portion of accrued interest if taxpayers pay outstanding taxes within the designated amnesty window.

Indiana has authorized a new tax amnesty initiative that will allow individuals and businesses to resolve delinquent state tax liabilities. Subsequent legislation revised the original program by expanding the tax periods that qualify for amnesty. This legislative change increases the number of taxpayers eligible to participate and allows more recent tax liabilities to be resolved under the program.

For taxpayers with historical Indiana tax exposure, including unpaid income tax, sales tax, or withholding tax obligations, the program may offer a significant opportunity to reduce financial liability. At the same time, taxpayers who fail to participate may face increased penalties and more aggressive enforcement after the amnesty period concludes. Consulting an experienced US tax lawyer is often critical when evaluating whether participation in a tax amnesty program is the most effective strategy.

Indiana State Tax Amnesty Legislation – Background of the Upcoming Compliance Program

Indiana lawmakers authorized the upcoming tax amnesty initiative through state legislation directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to implement a temporary voluntary compliance program.

The primary objectives of the program include encouraging taxpayers with delinquent Indiana tax obligations to voluntarily disclose and pay outstanding taxes, improving overall compliance with Indiana tax laws, and increasing state tax revenue without the need for extensive enforcement actions.

Indiana has historically used tax amnesty programs as a compliance tool. Previous initiatives conducted in 2005 and 2015 generated substantial tax revenue while providing taxpayers with an opportunity to resolve outstanding liabilities. These programs demonstrated that temporary penalty relief can encourage taxpayers to correct past filing errors and unpaid taxes.

For many taxpayers, participation in a tax amnesty program represents a strategic compliance decision that should be evaluated carefully with guidance from a knowledgeable US tax lawyer familiar with state tax enforcement and compliance strategies.

Expanded Indiana Tax Amnesty Eligibility – New Law Adds Additional Eligible Tax Periods

A significant revision to the Indiana tax amnesty program involves expanding the tax periods that qualify for relief.

Under the revised legislation, the program now applies to tax liabilities for tax periods ending before January 1, 2024. Earlier legislative language limited eligibility to tax periods ending before January 1, 2023.

This modification adds an additional year of liabilities that taxpayers may resolve through the amnesty initiative.

The expansion is particularly important for businesses and individuals with outstanding tax obligations from recent tax years. For example, a business that failed to properly remit Indiana sales tax during 2023 may now be eligible to resolve those liabilities through the amnesty program. Similarly, employers with unreported Indiana withholding tax liabilities from 2023 payroll activity may qualify for relief.

Because the program now covers more recent tax periods, the potential number of eligible taxpayers has increased significantly.

Types of Indiana Taxes Eligible for the State Tax Amnesty Program

The Indiana tax amnesty initiative generally applies to most taxes administered by the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Eligible taxes typically include individual income tax, corporate income tax, sales and use tax, employer withholding tax, financial institutions tax, and certain fuel taxes administered by the state.

However, some taxes are excluded from the program. Property taxes, unemployment insurance taxes, wagering or gambling taxes, and other taxes not administered by the Indiana Department of Revenue generally do not qualify for amnesty relief.

Determining whether a particular tax liability qualifies for the program can be complex. An experienced US tax lawyer with knowledge of state tax procedures can help determine whether a taxpayer’s liabilities fall within the eligible categories.

Expected Timeline for the Indiana Tax Amnesty Program

Although final implementation details will be determined by the Indiana Department of Revenue, the upcoming tax amnesty initiative is expected to occur during 2026.

The legislation limits the duration of the program to approximately eight weeks. As a result, the window for taxpayers to apply and resolve outstanding liabilities will be relatively short.

Because of this limited timeframe, taxpayers should begin reviewing their historical Indiana tax filings well before the program begins. Early preparation allows taxpayers to identify potential liabilities, gather documentation, and calculate the appropriate tax amounts owed.

Businesses and individuals who wait until the amnesty program begins may find it difficult to complete the necessary analysis and filings within the short participation period.

Consequences of Failing to Participate in the Indiana Tax Amnesty Program

Like many state tax amnesty programs, Indiana’s legislation includes provisions designed to encourage participation.

Taxpayers who are eligible for the program but choose not to participate may face increased civil penalties once the amnesty window closes. In addition to standard penalties and interest, enforcement activity may increase as the state attempts to collect outstanding liabilities from noncompliant taxpayers.

Potential consequences for failing to participate may include higher financial penalties, continued interest accumulation, tax assessments issued by the state revenue agency, and increased risk of IRS tax audits or enforcement proceedings.

For taxpayers with known liabilities, ignoring the amnesty opportunity may significantly increase long-term financial exposure. Seeking guidance from a top tax lawyer can help taxpayers evaluate potential risks and determine whether amnesty participation is advisable.

Common Compliance Issues Identified During Indiana Tax Amnesty Reviews

Tax amnesty programs frequently reveal compliance problems that taxpayers may not have previously recognized.

Businesses often discover that they should have registered to collect Indiana sales tax due to economic nexus rules triggered by online sales. Employers may identify errors involving the remittance of Indiana withholding taxes for employees working within the state. Multistate businesses sometimes determine that their operations created corporate income tax nexus in Indiana due to employees, inventory, or other economic activity.

These types of issues have become more common as businesses expand remote operations and e-commerce activities. When such exposures are identified, the amnesty program can provide a mechanism to resolve the liabilities without the substantial penalties normally associated with late filings.

An experienced US tax lawyer can assist in identifying potential exposure areas and structuring an appropriate compliance strategy.

Strategic Importance of the Expanded Indiana Amnesty Program

The legislative expansion of the Indiana tax amnesty program increases its importance for both individuals and businesses.

First, the additional eligible tax year means that more recent liabilities may be resolved with penalty relief. Second, eliminating penalties and interest can dramatically reduce the overall cost of correcting historical tax issues. Third, participation may allow taxpayers to resolve compliance problems before the state increases enforcement activities after the program concludes.

For multistate companies, resolving Indiana liabilities through amnesty may also form part of a broader strategy for addressing state tax compliance issues across multiple jurisdictions. In many cases, a knowledgeable US tax lawyer can coordinate these strategies to ensure that resolving liabilities in one state does not inadvertently create exposure in another.

Pro Tax Tips

Taxpayers with potential Indiana tax exposure should begin reviewing their historical filings well before the amnesty window begins because identifying liabilities early provides time to gather documentation and accurately calculate the taxes owed.

Businesses should carefully review sales tax obligations, payroll withholding compliance, and corporate income tax nexus issues, particularly if they expanded online sales or remote employment in recent years.

Another key consideration is that taxpayers typically waive their rights to dispute or appeal liabilities paid through a tax amnesty program, which means that careful verification of the amounts owed is essential before participation.

In many situations, consulting a knowledgeable US tax lawyer before applying for amnesty can help ensure that taxpayers resolve their liabilities in the most effective and strategic manner.

FAQ – Indiana Tax Amnesty Program

What is the Indiana tax amnesty program?

The Indiana tax amnesty program is a limited-time initiative allowing taxpayers to pay outstanding state tax liabilities while receiving relief from penalties and, in some cases, accrued interest.

Which tax years qualify for the Indiana tax amnesty program?

Under the revised legislation, the program generally applies to tax liabilities for tax periods ending before January 1, 2024.

What types of taxes qualify for Indiana tax amnesty?

Most taxes administered by the Indiana Department of Revenue may qualify, including income tax, sales tax, and withholding tax.

When will the Indiana tax amnesty program take place?

The program is expected to occur during 2026 and will likely last for approximately eight weeks.

Should taxpayers consult a US tax lawyer before participating?

Because participation usually requires taxpayers to waive certain legal rights and pay outstanding liabilities in full, consulting an experienced US tax lawyer is often advisable before entering the program.

Conclusion – Expanded Indiana Tax Amnesty Program Provides Limited Opportunity to Resolve Tax Liabilities

Indiana’s revised tax amnesty legislation expands the scope of the upcoming program by including tax periods ending before January 1, 2024. This expansion increases the number of taxpayers who may benefit from the initiative and allows more recent liabilities to be resolved with penalty relief.

Because the amnesty period will last only a short time, taxpayers with potential Indiana tax exposure should begin evaluating their compliance position well before the program begins. With proper tax planning and guidance from a knowledgeable US tax lawyer, taxpayers may be able to resolve historical liabilities while significantly reducing financial penalties.Disclaimer: This article provides broad information. It is only accurate as of the posting date. It has not been updated and may be out-of-date. It does not give legal advice and should not be relied on as tax advice. Every tax scenario is unique to its circumstances and will differ from the instances described in the article. If you have specific legal questions, you should seek the advice of an experienced US tax lawyer.