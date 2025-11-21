ARTICLE
Ep. 57 – Planning Strategies For Successful Business Transitions With Daniela Spanos (Podcast)

Michael Clear and Daniela Badiola Spanos
In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Corporate Partner Daniela Spanos to dive into planning strategies tailored for founder-owned businesses navigating an exit or a transition to a new form of ownership. They examine the key drivers behind seller decisions, such as liquidity needs and retirement goals, and explore how different buyer types, including private equity firms and strategic acquirers, shape those choices. The conversation highlights the critical role of counsel in structuring incentives, like equity retention after sale, and in addressing common tax-related diligence challenges. Michael and Daniela stress the importance of engaging trusted advisors early to manage complexities and ensure alignment with long-term business objectives.

