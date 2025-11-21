Ep. 57 – Planning Strategies For Successful Business Transitions With Daniela Spanos (Podcast)

- within Family and Matrimonial, Intellectual Property and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries
In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate
Planning, host Michael Clear
welcomes Corporate Partner Daniela Spanos to
dive into planning strategies tailored for founder-owned businesses
navigating an exit or a transition to a new form of ownership. They
examine the key drivers behind seller decisions, such as liquidity
needs and retirement goals, and explore how different buyer types,
including private equity firms and strategic acquirers, shape those
choices. The conversation highlights the critical role of counsel
in structuring incentives, like equity retention after sale, and in
addressing common tax-related diligence challenges. Michael and
Daniela stress the importance of engaging trusted advisors early to
manage complexities and ensure alignment with long-term business
objectives.
