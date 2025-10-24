ARTICLE
24 October 2025

Trust & Will (Podcast)

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

United States Family and Matrimonial
Justin H. Brown
In this episode of the Digital Planning Podcast, Jen, Justin, and Ross sit down again with Cody Barbo, CEO of Trust & Will, to discuss how technology is transforming the way families approach estate planning. From simplifying wills and trusts to making planning more accessible, Trust & Will is modernizing a process that's long overdue for innovation. Tune in as we explore how digital tools, evolving laws, and shifting planning dynamics are shaping the future of estate planning.

View the recording transcript here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Justin H. Brown
