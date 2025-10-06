ARTICLE
6 October 2025

Committed Intimate Relationships: Love Isn't Enough

BB
Beresford Booth

Contributor

Beresford Booth logo

Founded in 1946, Beresford Booth is the largest law firm in Snohomish County. We are a full-service law firm with locations in both Edmonds and Bothell, Washington. Our clients range from small start-up companies to families to growing businesses. We pride ourselves on providing first-class legal services to our clients in a practical, creative and timely fashion. We proudly serve clients across Washington State and throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Explore Firm Details
Washington doesn't have common-law marriage. You could live with someone for 30 years, share a home, raise kids, and introduce each other as husband or wife...
United States Washington Family and Matrimonial
Rachel Wright

Washington doesn't have common-law marriage. You could live with someone for 30 years, share a home, raise kids, and introduce each other as husband or wife—but when it comes to inheritance, Washington law doesn't see you as "married."

Instead, Washington recognizes something called a Committed Intimate Relationship (CIR). A CIR isn't automatic, and it's not nearly as simple as checking a box. It's a legal status that must be proven in court, often after one partner has died. The judge considers a list of factors: cohabitation, duration, purpose of the relationship, pooling of resources, and intent of the parties. Basically, it's like your entire relationship being graded by someone who never met you.

Now, imagine this:
You've been with your partner for decades. Everyone thinks of you as a married couple. You both know you're committed for life. Then one of you dies without a will. The surviving partner assumes the law will protect them. After all, "we were basically married." But the law doesn't know what you know.

Without a will, Washington's intestacy laws decide who inherits—and they're brutally rigid. That means your estate might skip right past your partner and land in the lap of a distant cousin you've never met. The partner who shared your life could end up with nothing unless they march into court, hire a lawyer, and convince a judge that your relationship qualifies as a CIR. Even then, it's no guarantee. If the judge isn't persuaded? Game over.

The takeaway:
If you're in a committed relationship and not legally married, don't leave it up to a court to decide. Make a plan. Write a will. Create a trust. Put it in writing. Because love may be enough for you—but it's not enough for the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rachel Wright
Rachel Wright
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More