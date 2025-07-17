ARTICLE
17 July 2025

Choosing A Trustee: Navigating The Complexities And Key Considerations (Podcast)

Herbert R. Fineburg,Danielle Friedman, and Charles “Max” A. McCauley, III

In this episode of 'Trust Us,' Danielle Friedman, Max McCauley, and Herb Fineburg discuss the critical aspects of selecting a trustee. They cover common client questions, including who should be named as a trustee, the benefits and drawbacks of having a corporate versus an individual trustee, and the specific limitations and responsibilities of beneficiary trustees. The discussion also delves into scenarios where independent trustees may be beneficial, trustee compensation, and the process for naming successor trustees. The episode aims to provide a comprehensive overview to help clients make informed decisions in their estate planning.

