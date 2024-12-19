ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Holiday Talks: Essential Estate Planning And Tech Safety For Aging Family Members

FS
Foster Swift Collins & Smith

Contributor

Matthew S. Fedor and Lindsey M. Mead

Now is a busy time for businesses as they wrap things up before year-end. But the holiday season can be stressful for a different reason when the owner or some of the employees are responsible for the care of aging family members on top of working full-time.

The following video "Holiday Talks: Essential Estate Planning and Tech Safety for Aging Family Members" features elder law and business attorneys addressing long term care financing options, the importance of using an attorney to put affairs in order and preventing senior family members from getting scammed.

Moderator Paul Millenbach welcomes fellow attorneys Matthew Fedor and Lindsey Mead as they discuss:

  • Understanding the Basics of Estate Planning: Matt will address the importance of wills, trusts, and powers of attorney in protecting assets and ensuring wishes are honored.
  • Long-Term Care Considerations: Matt will address options for long-term care, including Medicaid eligibility, and how to plan for potential nursing home expenses when family members can no longer live on their own.
  • Cybersecurity and Technology Safety for Seniors: Lindsey will discuss the importance of protecting an elder family member's personal information online and recognizing common scams targeting the elderly.
  • Navigating Digital Assets and Online Accounts: Lindsey will highlight the need to plan for digital assets, such as social media accounts and online banking, and how to manage them in estate planning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew S. Fedor
Matthew S. Fedor
Photo of Lindsey M. Mead
Lindsey M. Mead
