Title Nerds Season 5, Episode 3 (Podcast)

Title insurance professionals and real estate attorneys face complex challenges when mortgage and wire fraud intersect with their transactions. How should practitioners navigate the delicate balance between reporting fraud to authorities, protecting their clients' interests, and attempting to recover lost funds? What legal considerations arise when boundary disputes escalate from simple property line disagreements to contentious litigation?

Riker Danzig LLP has served the business community for 140 years, with offices in Morristown and Trenton, New Jersey and in Midtown Manhattan. Riker Danzig is regional counsel, national defense counsel, and deal counsel to clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to middle-market businesses.

In the season's third episode, co-hosts Bethany A. Abele and Michael R. O'Donnell were joined by Riker Danzig's own Charles B. McKenna, Megan B. Kilzy, and Jonathan Barrera — all members of the Firm's White Collar Investigations and Defense practice. Together, they bring decades of experience as federal and state prosecutors. This special episode explores how white collar work intersects with real estate and title insurance, particularly around mortgage and wire fraud. Our guests weighed in on some of the thorniest issues in fraud: how to approach reporting it to state and federal authorities, how to work with the government while also trying to recoup money lost to fraud, and what to consider before notifying the government of wire fraud.

Then Bethany interviewed Jonathan about a case recently decided in the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division, Daniel Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson v. Geraldine Jones and Rhys Jones , (Docket # A-2860-24, July 17, 2026). The contentious case addressed a boundary line dispute that started when a contractor's ladder was too close to the neighboring property line for the plaintiffs' liking.

Riker Danzig’s Title Insurance Group also produces a “Banking, Title Insurance and Real Estate Litigation Blog,” available here.

To view the episode please click here.

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