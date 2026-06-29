CLIENT ALERT: DOJ Moves To Fast-Track Benefits Fraud Enforcement, Signaling Heightened Scrutiny For Companies And Individuals In Federally Funded Programs

KEY TAKEAWAYS

On May 27, 2026, the Department of Justice (the “Department”) Civil Division issued a memorandum entitled “Accelerating Review and Enhancing Enforcement in Benefits Fraud Matters,” announcing reforms to fast-track the review of False Claims Act (FCA) whistleblower complaints alleging fraud against federally funded, state-administered benefits programs.

The FCA has long been one of the government’s principal tools for combating fraud. Most FCA cases begin as qui tam actions filed under seal by private whistleblowers, known as relators, who may receive a significant share of the government’s recovery. Historically, the government’s review of qui tam complaints has been open-ended, with many cases remaining under seal for years while DOJ evaluated whether to intervene. The Memorandum fundamentally changes that timeline for benefits fraud matters. Under the new protocol, the Civil Division will complete its initial review of benefits fraud qui tam actions within 60 to 120 days, a significant acceleration from the historically open-ended review timelines that could extend for years.

At the conclusion of its review, the Department will: (1) permit the relator to proceed with the action, subject to government oversight; (2) conclude the allegations warrant further government investigation on an expedited 120-day timeline; or (3) dismiss the qui tam under 31 U.S.C. § 3730(c)(2)(A) for lack of specificity or legal deficiency.

The memorandum directs a “whole-of-government” enforcement approach: new benefits fraud matters will be promptly referred to the Criminal Division and the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“NFED”) for evaluation of potential criminal violations, and to the affected agency for potential administrative action, including payment suspension.

The announcement is the latest in a series of aggressive enforcement actions by the Administration, following the March 16, 2026 Executive Order establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud and the April 7, 2026 creation of the NFED. Companies and individuals participating in federally funded benefits programs should reassess compliance programs and prepare for accelerated investigative timelines.

BACKGROUND: THE ENFORCEMENT LANDSCAPE

The May 27, 2026 memorandum (the “Memorandum”) is the culmination of a series of enforcement initiatives launched by the Administration in 2026 targeting alleged fraud in federally funded programs.

On January 8, 2026, the White House announced plans to establish a new Assistant Attorney General (“AAG”) position with nationwide jurisdiction over fraud enforcement. On March 16, 2026, President Trump issued an Executive Order entitled “Establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud,” creating a White House Task Force chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance. The Executive Order set an accelerated 30-60-90-day timeline for agencies to identify vulnerabilities, implement minimum anti-fraud controls, and develop measurable enforcement plans. It also directed DOJ to promote meritorious FCA cases and ensure prompt review of qui tam actions.

On March 24, 2026, the Senate confirmed Colin McDonald as AAG to lead the new fraud enforcement division. On April 7, 2026, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a memorandum formally establishing the NFED, a new stand-alone DOJ litigating division that centralizes supervision of DOJ’s fraud enforcement components. The NFED placed the Criminal Division’s Health Care Fraud Unit, Tax Section, and Market, Government, and Consumer Fraud Unit under its operational control and required every U.S. Attorney’s Office to designate an experienced prosecutor to support its work.

THE SHUMATE MEMORANDUM

On May 27, 2026, AAG Brett A. Shumate issued the Memorandum to attorneys in the Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section, Assistant U.S. Attorneys handling FCA cases, and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. The key elements of the Memorandum are as follows:

Accelerated Initial Review: The Civil Division will prioritize new benefits fraud qui tam actions and, to the maximum extent practicable, complete its initial review within the 60-day period described in 31 U.S.C. § 3730(b)(4), but no later than 120 days. This represents a departure from historical practice, where the government’s review could extend for years through successive extensions of the seal period.

Three-Track Disposition: At the conclusion of its review, the Department will make one of three determinations: “(1) permit the relator to proceed with the action and assume primary responsibility for litigating it, subject to the government’s ongoing supervision and ultimate control; (2) conclude the allegations warrant further government investigation; or (3) determine the qui tam should be dismissed under 31 U.S.C. § 3730(c)(2)(A) because the allegations lack adequate specificity or are legally deficient.”

Criteria for Relator-Led Litigation: The Memorandum identifies factors the Department will consider in determining whether to permit a relator to proceed, including whether: “(i) [t]he complaint alleges conduct that [] would constitute an FCA violation; (ii) the allegations are supported or corroborated by available information, including data analytics, agency information, or the relator’s inside information; (iii) […the] scheme or course of misconduct is not novel or complex; (iv) [t]he amount of potential damages are” below $10,000,000; “and (v) [a]ggravating factors are present, such as beneficiary harm, ongoing misuse of federal funds, or concealment by the defendant.”

Expedited Government Investigations: Where the Department concludes that further investigation is warranted, the investigation will proceed on an expedited 120-day timeline. Assigned attorneys must develop an investigative plan that includes a schedule for prompt issuance of Inspector General subpoenas and Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”), as well as early witness interviews. Extensions beyond the initial 120-day period require approval from the Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Commercial Litigation Branch, and any subsequent extension requires approval from the AAG.

Aggressive Use of Enforcement Tools: The Memorandum directs attorneys to provide defendants with definitive time frames to respond to information requests and CIDs, and to file enforcement actions if defendants fail to meet those deadlines without justifiable reason.

Whole-of-Government Approach: New benefits fraud matters will be promptly referred to the Criminal Division and the NFED for evaluation of potential criminal violations. Matters will also be shared with the affected agency to evaluate potential administrative action, including payment suspension. The Department will seek information from agencies about program operations, data analysis, and other information to corroborate whistleblower allegations.

In announcing these reforms, AAG Shumate stated that the accelerated review will help the Department “more rapidly identify and disrupt emerging schemes, strategically deploy enforcement resources to recover taxpayer money, and strengthen the government’s broader fight against fraud.”

PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS

The Memorandum has significant practical implications for companies and individuals involved in federally funded benefits programs:

Accelerated Exposure Timelines: The compressed 60-to-120-day initial review period means that companies and individuals who are the subject of qui tam complaints will face enforcement decisions far more quickly than under prior practice. Entities operating in the benefits space should be prepared for the possibility that a qui tam complaint could move from filing to active litigation or government investigation within months, not years.

Increased Relator-Led Litigation: The Memorandum expressly contemplates that the new protocol will increase the number of benefits fraud matters primarily litigated by relators. For defendants, this means that even when the government declines to intervene, the case may proceed aggressively, with relators’ counsel assuming primary litigation responsibility. The government’s retention of oversight and ultimate control of these matters means that defendants cannot assume a declination signals a lack of merit.

Parallel Criminal and Administrative Exposure: The whole-of-government approach creates the possibility that a single qui tam complaint could simultaneously trigger a civil FCA investigation, a criminal referral to the NFED or Criminal Division, and administrative action by the affected agency, including payment suspension. Companies should be prepared for multi-front enforcement activity arising from a single whistleblower complaint.

Heightened Whistleblower Incentives: The Administration’s broader fraud enforcement posture, including the FinCEN whistleblower rewards program proposing incentives of 10 to 30 percent of collected monetary penalties, is likely to increase the volume of qui tam filings. The accelerated review timeline further incentivizes whistleblowers by reducing the period during which their complaints remain under seal without action.

Compliance Program Reassessment: Companies participating in federally funded benefits programs, including healthcare providers, government contractors, and entities receiving federal grants or subsidies, should reassess the effectiveness of their compliance programs. Areas of particular focus should include eligibility verification, billing practices, documentation of services, and internal reporting mechanisms.

Subpoena and CID Preparedness: The Memorandum’s directive to provide defendants with definitive response deadlines and to pursue enforcement actions for noncompliance signals a more aggressive posture on discovery. Companies should ensure they have systems in place to respond promptly to Inspector General subpoenas and CIDs and should consider conducting internal assessments to identify and remediate potential vulnerabilities before they become the subject of enforcement activity.

Voluntary Self-Disclosure Considerations: In light of the accelerated enforcement environment, companies that identify potential fraud or compliance failures should carefully evaluate whether voluntary self-disclosure may be appropriate. DOJ’s recently implemented uniform corporate enforcement and voluntary self-disclosure framework may offer meaningful benefits to companies that come forward proactively, particularly before a qui tam complaint or government investigation is initiated.

Impact on Healthcare and Benefits Providers: Healthcare providers, including hospitals, physician groups, home health agencies, hospice providers, and managed care organizations, face particular exposure given the NFED’s consolidation of the Health Care Fraud Unit and the Administration’s stated focus on Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Providers should conduct targeted compliance reviews of billing practices, referral arrangements, and medical necessity documentation.

Small-Scale Fraud No Longer Below the Radar: The NFED has signaled its intent to pursue fraud at any scale, including small-dollar matters that may not have previously received federal attention. Small businesses and individual providers should not assume that the size of their operations insulates them from enforcement activity.

CONCLUSION

The Memorandum represents a significant escalation in the government’s approach to benefits fraud enforcement. Combined with the creation of the NFED, the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, and the Administration’s broader anti-fraud initiatives, it signals that companies and individuals participating in federally funded benefits programs will face heightened scrutiny, accelerated investigative timelines, and the prospect of simultaneous civil, criminal, and administrative enforcement. Organizations should proactively review and strengthen compliance programs, ensure readiness to respond to government inquiries on compressed timelines, and evaluate their exposure to whistleblower-driven litigation.