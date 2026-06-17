Bill Gates Testimony On Capitol Hill (Video)

Today, Bill Gates testified at a closed door hearing on Capitol Hill about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?

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Today, Bill Gates testified at a closed door hearing on Capitol Hill about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. His lawyers advised him to appear voluntarily and he released a statement ahead of his testimony.

I spoke with CNN International's Bianna Golodryga about what he needed to say, what his potential exposure could be and how I viewed his interview from my perspective as both a defense counsel and former prosecutor.

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