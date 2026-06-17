Bill Gates Testimony On Capitol Hill (Video)

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Today, Bill Gates testified at a closed door hearing on Capitol Hill about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. His lawyers advised him to appear voluntarily and he released a statement ahead of his testimony.
I spoke with CNN International's Bianna Golodryga about what he needed to say, what his potential exposure could be and how I viewed his interview from my perspective as both a defense counsel and former prosecutor.
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