DOJ Creates National Fraud Enforcement Division: What Actually Will Change—and What Remains To Be Seen

On April 7, 2026, the Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, issued a memorandum establishing the Department of Justice National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED). The memo describes an ambitious, but perhaps redundant, vision for this standalone litigating division: a centralized, coordinated approach to investigating and prosecuting fraud against taxpayer dollars and taxpayer-funded programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

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On April 7, 2026, the Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, issued a memorandum establishing the Department of Justice National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED). The memo describes an ambitious, but perhaps redundant, vision for this standalone litigating division: a centralized, coordinated approach to investigating and prosecuting fraud against taxpayer dollars and taxpayer-funded programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. A close reading of the memo reveals that while certain organizational changes take effect immediately, many of the NFED's most consequential features—including its final scope, its relationship with the Civil Division, and its capacity to deliver on its prosecutorial ambitions—have yet to take shape.

The distinction between what the memorandum does and what it contemplates doing is critical for company executives, compliance professionals, and defense counsel to understand.

What Actually Changes Now

The memorandum's most concrete directive is the immediate transfer of operational control over three existing Criminal Division units to the new NFED: the Tax Section, the Health Care Fraud (HCF) Unit, and the Market, Government, and Consumer Fraud (MGC) Unit. The recently confirmed Assistant Attorney General for the NFED, Colin McDonald, will set priorities and direct resource allocation within these units effective immediately, though the existing supervisory chains within those units continue to exercise day-to-day supervisory authority during an interim period.

This is not a minor reorganization. The Criminal Fraud Section, which only recently absorbed the Consumer Protection Branch in November 2025, had just completed a significant internal restructuring of its own. The MGC Unit had recently rebranded to reflect its expanded consumer fraud portfolio and the Trump Administration's emphasis on trade enforcement, including its participation in a cross-agency Trade Fraud Task Force. Pulling these units, along with the critically important HCF Unit, out of the Criminal Division and into a new division represents a potentially meaningful disruption to the enforcement architecture that was, until this memorandum, still settling into its post-2025 reorganization form.

The memorandum also requires each U.S. Attorney's Office to designate an experienced prosecutor to be detailed-in-place to the NFED within 21 days. These detailees will be responsible for administering the NFED's mission in their respective districts, and each U.S. Attorney must ensure that fraud investigations and prosecutions are "adequately staffed and diligently pursued" beyond the work of the detailee. Additionally, within 14 days, the Criminal Division and the Executive Office for United States Attorneys must report to the NFED on all ongoing fraud investigations and significant upcoming events such as indictments, pleas, trials, or sentencings.

What Remains Subject to Review and Recommendation

Despite the memorandum's sweeping language, several of its most consequential elements are deferred to future review processes with no guaranteed outcomes.

The final scope of the NFED is undetermined. The Office of Legal Policy (OLP) has 30 days to recommend which criminal prosecutorial resources should be realigned into the NFED, applying a "reasonable presumption" that units with a similar mission will be brought in. But a presumption is not a conclusion. The Deputy Attorney General (also Todd Blanche for now) will make the final determination within three business days of receiving OLP's recommendation, and the Justice Management Division then has up to 90 days to execute the transfer. Until those recommendations are made and implemented, the full organizational footprint of the NFED is an open question.

The Civil Division's role is limited to a liaison—for now. Notably, the memorandum does not bring any civil enforcement resources into the NFED. The Civil Division is directed only to "designate a National Fraud Enforcement Division liaison to ensure that the Department leverages the full range of enforcement tools—civil and criminal—to combat fraud against taxpayer dollars." OLP must consider whether DOJ’s non-criminal components should be incorporated into the NFED and report its findings within 120 days.

This situation is a significant gap that could lead to real operational uncertainty internally and externally. The Civil Division's fraud enforcement apparatus, especially its Civil Fraud Section, which administers False Claims Act (FCA) investigations and litigation, is one of the Department's most powerful fraud-fighting tools. Civil FCA financial recoveries have historically dwarfed criminal fraud penalties. The memorandum's stated goal of avoiding "duplication" and drawing "clear lines of effort between divisions" will be difficult to achieve if the NFED operates exclusively on the criminal side while the Civil Division continues parallel civil fraud enforcement with only a liaison bridging the two. Whether the 120-day review ultimately ends with a recommendation to fold civil fraud resources into the NFED or preserves the current bifurcated structure will be one of the most consequential decisions flowing from this memorandum.

The hiring plan is aspirational, not operational. The memorandum directs the NFED to "design and implement a hiring plan that enables the Department to rapidly and substantially increase prosecutorial resources across the country to combat fraud against taxpayer-funded programs." But the memorandum provides no specific headcount targets, no funding authorization, and no timeline for the onboarding of new prosecutors. This stands in contrast to the immediate operational control directives and the specific deadlines imposed elsewhere in the memorandum.

The ambition to "rapidly and substantially increase" prosecutorial resources deserves scrutiny. As we have previously noted , the Criminal Fraud Section reached its largest staff ever in 2025 at 200 lawyers, and it is career prosecutors with long tenures that drive institutional knowledge and case momentum. DOJ components and US Attorney’s offices, like much of the federal government, have experienced significant attrition since the start of the Trump administration. Meaningful expansion requires not just hiring but also training, security clearances, case assignment infrastructure, and integration with investigative agencies. The memo's directive to the FBI to "coordinate with the Justice Management Division to increase the number of agents, analysts, and forensic accountants" is similarly aspirational, with no specific resource commitments. Rapid hiring in the federal government is notoriously difficult under the best of circumstances, and the memorandum's silence on funding and timelines raises questions about execution.

The Redundancy Problem: Criminal and Civil Fraud Enforcement

The most interesting aspect of the memorandum is what it reveals about the Department's unresolved redundancy challenges. The memorandum expressly acknowledges that DOJ "has never adopted a comprehensive and coordinated approach to investigating and prosecuting fraud against taxpayer dollars" and states that consolidation is "necessary to avoid duplication, draw clear lines of effort between divisions, minimize layers of bureaucracy, centralize relevant expertise, and, ultimately, maximize results."

But the memorandum's immediate actions only consolidate criminal units and leaves the Civil Division structurally independent. In practice, fraud against government programs is routinely investigated and prosecuted using both criminal and civil tools, often simultaneously and sometimes by different DOJ components pursuing the same or overlapping conduct. For example, health care fraud cases, pandemic fraud matters, and government procurement fraud schemes frequently involve parallel criminal and civil tracks.

The new Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, announced on March 10, 2026 , applies to "all DOJ criminal components" but does not necessarily govern civil enforcement. Companies navigating potential fraud exposure must now consider how the NFED interacts with the Civil Division's existing FCA enforcement pipeline and decision-making authority, and the memorandum provides no clear answer.

The 120-day review of whether "non-criminal elements of the Department should be brought within the National Fraud Enforcement Division" will be the key inflection point. If the answer is yes, the NFED could become a genuinely unified fraud enforcement division with both criminal and civil tools under one roof—a structure that would represent a historic departure from DOJ's traditional organizational model. If the answer is no, the NFED risks becoming another layer in an already complex enforcement bureaucracy rather than the streamlined, coordinated approach the memorandum envisions.

What Companies Should Do Now

Despite the many open questions, the memorandum's goal is unmistakable: the Department is signaling an aggressive, centralized approach to fraud enforcement with increased resources, enhanced data analytics, and tighter coordination. As we have emphasized in prior analysis of the new Department-wide CEP, companies should not wait to see how the organizational details are resolved before assessing and strengthening their compliance posture.

Companies participating in federal programs, government contractors, health care providers, and entities with import/export operations should take the following steps. First, recognize that the NFED's creation signals sustained political commitment to fraud enforcement that enjoys bipartisan support and is likely to intensify regardless of future administration changes. Second, understand that the NFED's planned National Fraud Detection Center, which will leverage AI and advanced analytics to generate investigative leads, will complement the Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center and existing data analytics capabilities that are already producing proactive referrals in addition to those coming from whistleblowers with financial incentives to report fraud directly to the DOJ. Third, ensure that internal compliance programs account for the Department-wide CEP's voluntary self-disclosure framework, which offers meaningful benefits, including presumptive declinations, but only for companies that move quickly.

The creation of the NFED is a significant organizational announcement. But as with many sweeping government reorganizations, the devil will be in the implementation details, which are largely deferred for future review. Companies and counsel should watch closely over the next 120 days as those details take shape.

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