The 2026 White Collar Year in Preview ebook provides a comprehensive analysis of anticipated enforcement trends and legal developments across key areas of white collar law.

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Included in the eBook:

2026 Health Care Fraud Year in Preview

Higher Education Compliance and Government Enforcement: Looking Ahead to 2026

Anticorruption Enforcement and the FCPA: 2026 Year in Preview

Securities Enforcement and Regulatory Developments from the SEC, CFTC, and PCAOB

Congressional Investigations: Year in Preview and What to Expect in 2026

False Claims Act Trends and Expectations for 2026

HIPAA Enforcement: A Look Ahead at 2026 Informed by 2025’s Inflection Points

2025 in Review: Key Developments within International Trade Enforcement, and Looking Ahead to 2026

Excerpt

The 2026 White Collar Year in Preview ebook provides a comprehensive analysis of anticipated enforcement trends and legal developments across key areas of white collar law. As the federal government continues to advance its enforcement agenda, the e-book examines the likely impact on health care fraud, False Claims Act enforcement, higher education compliance, SEC, CFTC, and PCAOB priorities, HIPAA enforcement, international trade, anticorruption, and congressional investigations. The report highlights steady enforcement activity, evolving regulatory priorities, and significant court decisions that will shape compliance and risk management strategies for organizations in 2026.



Download the Foley Hoag 2026 White Collar Year In Preview Series eBook (PDF).

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