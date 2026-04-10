- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in United States
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Healthcare industries
Included in the eBook:
- 2026 Health Care Fraud Year in Preview
- Higher Education Compliance and Government Enforcement: Looking Ahead to 2026
- Anticorruption Enforcement and the FCPA: 2026 Year in Preview
- Securities Enforcement and Regulatory Developments from the SEC, CFTC, and PCAOB
- Congressional Investigations: Year in Preview and What to Expect in 2026
- False Claims Act Trends and Expectations for 2026
- HIPAA Enforcement: A Look Ahead at 2026 Informed by 2025’s Inflection Points
- 2025 in Review: Key Developments within International Trade Enforcement, and Looking Ahead to 2026
Excerpt
The 2026 White Collar Year in Preview ebook provides a comprehensive analysis of anticipated enforcement trends and legal developments across key areas of white collar law. As the federal government continues to advance its enforcement agenda, the e-book examines the likely impact on health care fraud, False Claims Act enforcement, higher education compliance, SEC, CFTC, and PCAOB priorities, HIPAA enforcement, international trade, anticorruption, and congressional investigations. The report highlights steady enforcement activity, evolving regulatory priorities, and significant court decisions that will shape compliance and risk management strategies for organizations in 2026.
Download the Foley Hoag 2026 White Collar Year In Preview Series eBook (PDF).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]