Commitment To Countering Cartel Criminal Activity (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the federal government to dismantle criminal cartels and transnational gangs operating in the Western Hemisphere, coordinate with allied governments to deny these organizations territorial control, financing, and resources, train and mobilize partner nation militaries to counter cartel violence and intimidation, strengthen multilateral cooperation through initiatives such as the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, and use all legally available authorities to counter cartel driven violence, corruption, and malign external influence.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.