Investigative Options To Consider Alongside Asset Tracing

A key determinant of the success of legal proceedings is not only the identification of assets through online methods but also collecting other intelligence and evidence to support the proceedings. This includes evidence to identify the jurisdiction in which they can occur and multiple other information gathering techniques to identify and prove the ownership of assets and the location of individuals. This chapter examines how investigators can assist in gathering this critical evidence and the methods we u

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This article was first published as a chapter in Essential Intelligence: Fraud, Asset Tracing, and Recovery 2026.

A key determinant of the success of legal proceedings is not only the identification of assets through online methods but also collecting other intelligence and evidence to support the proceedings. This includes evidence to identify the jurisdiction in which they can occur and multiple other information gathering techniques to identify and prove the ownership of assets and the location of individuals. This chapter examines how investigators can assist in gathering this critical evidence and the methods we use to do that.

Varied Information Sources

The ever-expanding and evolving online world requires the modern investigator to be constantly attuned to the many new tools and datasets at their disposal. Increasingly, tasks like searching corporate or property records, which once required extensive travel and time, can now be completed in minutes by an investigator sitting at their desktop thousands of miles away. Further, as countries digitise their data and advance AI analytics, this trend is set to continue, largely resulting in quicker and more efficient investigations.

While a good investigator should be aware of what is increasingly available online, they must equally be cognisant of the limitations of conducting research through online resources only—and be acutely aware of when it is time to get out from behind the computer screen and into the real world. Online representations of individuals and organisations are frequently presented in an overly polished or sanitised manner, conveying images of affluence and achievement that may be exaggerated to appeal to prospective business partners or to divert attention from controversies. This chapter highlights how overlooked offline sources can be essential for providing objective, evidence-based and current insights in investigations.

Despite this limitation, there are numerous legal and creative ways that investigators can obtain admissible evidence for the purposes of proving jurisdiction. This can include targeted research of public records, extensive profiling of subjects through social media and other open sources, tracking of aircraft and on-the-ground work including surveillance.

Having an experienced team of investigators is key, as they will have deeper knowledge of the availability and relevance of data sources, be more familiar with submitting materials ready for court and have better control and foresight of potentially expensive and higher-risk investigative options such as surveillance. Examples of how investigators can assist in proving jurisdiction, while identifying local attachable assets, are illustrated in the case studies below.

Paper Records and Archives

Vital information like corporate records and property deeds is now more commonly found in public registries online. However, many still offer only basic searches remotely, while others retain records solely in paper format, requiring in-person visits to inspect them and make copies. Investigators should know the availability and limits of public records in various jurisdictions and use efficient strategies to improve research outcomes. This understanding can only be attained from experience working on international cases and speaking to in-country experts.

In asset tracing investigations, knowledge of how and when to consult paper records can make a considerable difference to the outcome of the matter. In one previous case investigating the assets of an international businessman, we discovered that he frequently made use of Bahamas-registered companies to hold shares in both US companies and UK properties. Upon suspecting that businessman’s connections to the Bahamas extended beyond financial interests, K2 Integrity conducted a thorough investigation at a local public registry. This involved examining the national property transaction index, which was accessible exclusively on-site. This identified at least four UK properties owned by the individual, including two apartments in a luxury development worth a combined USD 10 million. At a time when the businessman was being pursued by multiple other creditors in Europe, the discovery of these attachable assets afforded our client an early mover advantage.

Indeed, even in more transparent jurisdictions where substantial corporate information is accessible online, additional records often remain available through other channels. A frequent oversight during investigations is the presumption that, within countries offering online company registries, most documents have already been digitised, leaving minimal material available offline. However, many registries maintain archives—often overlooked—that contain further documentation. Investigators can typically obtain prompt access to these archived materials by emailing or calling the relevant registry to secure information that may not be available online. For instance, in a previous case, K2 obtained a copy of a lawyer’s disciplinary proceedings—including references to property holdings and Swiss bank accounts belonging to the lawyer’s client—through correspondence with a regulatory authority in the UK.

Because many registries do not allow public searches by an individual’s name to determine whether they serve as a company officer or shareholder, investigators must be creative in employing alternative methods to uncover a person’s associated companies, enabling targeted retrieval of relevant records. This could include a comprehensive review of local and international media in relevant languages for mentions of any business associations, analysis of legal records that may contain key details of a person’s commercial activities, or speaking to sources who may have insight, for example former employees or competitors. In one recent matter, K2’s review of IP addresses and domain records revealed a wide network of companies in West Africa linked to the target individual, allowing us to subsequently obtain corporate records and provide additional documentary evidence of company ownership and control. This was then supplemented by site visits and on-the-ground record retrieval to reveal more information about the network and value of any underlying assets.

Human Source Intelligence

Despite the vast amount of information that can be obtained online, one of the oldest investigatory tools—human source intelligence—continues to be just as important today as it always has been. Human source intelligence—or, simply, speaking to sources—is a method used by investigators to obtain information that is not available in the public domain. If these non-public enquiries are conducted diligently, the information obtained has the ability to transform the direction of investigations by providing insight, context, depth and colour in a manner that cannot be replicated through any other means. This approach uncovers new leads or links to additional assets or jurisdictions, which may be further corroborated through public record findings that are admissible in court.

K2’s human sources typically fall into two categories. The first is based around vast networks that our investigators have collectively built over decades of their professional careers and through conducting thousands of previous investigations. K2’s team comprises individuals from a wide range of professional backgrounds, including legal, media, law enforcement, finance and professional services, and has executed projects in every conceivable industry and in most countries globally. In this way, our network is evolving, and growing, daily. The second category of sources comprise those individuals that we identify on specific projects. These sources are typically former employees or colleagues of the subject of the investigation, competitors or industry experts, or anybody else that we believe to likely possess unique knowledge of the target. Often, K2’s investigations involve a combination of both types of sources, and who we approach depends on the context and sensitivity of the specific investigation.

Human source intelligence is relevant in all types of investigations, ranging from pre-transactional reputational due diligence to cross-border asset searches. In a recent due diligence matter, we were engaged by an investor client to better understand the leadership team of an energy company that it was considering acquiring shares in. As part of enquiries, we spoke to a range of sources including former colleagues of the principals of the target company. As well as identifying the various dynamics and management styles within the team, we also ascertained that one principal had been forced to leave a former employer due to their personal manner and perceived ill treatment of more junior members of staff—none of which had ever been disclosed publicly. Similarly, during a complex multijurisdictional asset search, we identified through public record research that the subject owned a fintech company in Central Europe. As the company was privately owned, had a limited public profile and was located in a jurisdiction that required limited financial disclosures, it was impossible to gain any sort of understanding of the firm’s operations through public records. However, through speaking to well-placed sources, we obtained detailed insight into size, revenues, profits and expansion plans. As a result, an asset that was previously on the periphery of our investigation moved into the centre.

Surveillance

In an age of ever-increasing utilisation of digital tools, one of the most old-fashioned investigatory methods—site visits to locations featuring in investigations or surveillance of subjects—often remains, to this day, one of the most relevant.

Longer-term surveillance can also provide intelligence and evidence that is inaccessible through online research, also helping to identify assets that can be very difficult or impossible to confirm via other means. For example, in jurisdictions where vehicle ownership is not publicly available, demonstrated frequent use of a particular car by an individual could help build an argument that they likely own the asset and lead to disclosure through legal mechanisms. Surveillance can also reveal visits to residential or commercial properties, involvement in certain businesses, meetings with accountants, lawyers or other professional service providers, or displays of spending and a lavish lifestyle that are not commensurate with a person’s claimed net worth.

In a previous matter investigating a UK-based manager suspected of embezzling funds from his employer, during surveillance we observed the subject and his wife visiting investment properties in his local town, including a block of student accommodation and car parking spaces. As the manager was located in a jurisdiction where reverse property ownership searches by name are unavailable, surveillance was the only method to locate these assets—and, significantly, their value was considerably higher than the cost of the exercise and enough to satisfy the award.

Investigators should carefully consider the merits of using surveillance before proceeding, by examining its risks, costs and legal feasibility in the given jurisdiction. Surveillance is often illegal or restricted to licensed professionals, but when applied legally and judiciously, it can yield valuable intelligence and support existing leads.

Practical Examples of These Techniques in Action

Proving the Use of Proxies and Nominees

In a further matter, a client was in an ongoing legal dispute in the UK with a Russian businessman, who consistently denied that he had connections to the jurisdiction and declared in court that he had no property interests there.

Usual sources of public records provided few investigative leads towards any UK presence by the businessman. However, knowing certain areas of London that are popular with wealthy Russians, we reviewed planning applications and found one recent application in the name of the businessman to renovate a valuable penthouse in an upmarket London district.

Property records showed that the property had been acquired several years ago by an offshore company, whose shareholders were a series of corporate nominees. However, inspection of the planning application included statements by architects and planning agents that the Russian businessman was the property’s true owner. This well-hidden evidence allowed our client to demonstrate a key link between the businessman and the UK and was a central feature in jurisdictional hearings.

Unpicking Offshore Corporate Structures

Asset searches often require the detailed analysis of complex corporate ownership structures, particularly for entities registered in jurisdictions where beneficial ownership is not disclosed publicly. Additionally, K2 is commonly engaged by legal counsel prior to obtaining complete beneficial ownership disclosure from opposing parties or intermediaries through the courts.

By leveraging K2’s proprietary software and employing lateral thinking, our investigators can identify circumstantial evidence that indicates potential shared ownership or control among apparently unrelated entities. K2 employs advanced scraping, aggregation and visualisation tools to systematically collect and analyse data points—including filing timestamps and company numbers—that may initially appear insignificant. This process uncovers previously unidentified relationships between entities. K2 subsequently shares these findings with legal counsel to facilitate further disclosure through the courts and to substantiate our initial assessments.

In a notable case, K2 deployed these desktop tools to assist the prosecutor general of an Asian country by conducting asset tracing investigations targeting senior public officials. This global investigation revealed over USD 150 million in luxury properties held beneficially by these officials across jurisdictions including Hong Kong, Russia, Thailand, the UK and the US. The assets were administered through a complex network of nominees, principally utilising offshore companies incorporated in British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. Although initial attempts to penetrate corporate disclosures were at times inconclusive, our tools highlighted consistent patterns in the management and filing of disclosures of these offshore entities by the nominees. These insights enabled the acquisition of subsequent court-ordered beneficial ownership disclosures from registered agents, which confirmed the validity of this approach by revealing the ultimate beneficiaries. Additional intelligence provided by K2 assisted legal counsel in securing further beneficial ownership information from registered agents, thereby corroborating the original findings.

In addition to performing desktop analyses, K2 regularly undertakes site visits to offshore jurisdictions to verify the control and ownership of entities registered in regions with minimal corporate disclosure requirements. In a recent engagement, we were retained by a client to determine whether a particular businessman had connections to a sanctioned Russian oligarch. We identified that the businessman had resided and established companies in a British Overseas Territory. The businessman had registered most of his companies to a building on a small street in the territory where “street level” online imagery was unavailable. A visit to the address revealed several brass plates on the front door showing the names of the businessman’s companies and that they occupied a small office on the first floor. Additional brass plates bearing names of previously unknown companies were also shown, and further investigation uncovered that they were controlled by the businessman and the Russian oligarch.

Proving Jurisdiction, Locating Defendants and Evidencing Their Lifestyle

The most common scenarios where investigators are brought in to assist with proving jurisdiction are pre-trial, where the client or their legal team are preparing to launch their claim and need evidence of ties between respondents and a particular location, or when a case is underway, and the opponents are arguing that it should be heard elsewhere. Typically, investigators will be asked to provide evidence that shows strong linkages between parties and jurisdictions, for example business activities, property ownership, declared residence or frequent visits. Overall, investigators can provide vital evidence for proving jurisdiction prior to or during a legal claim. While private sector investigators may not have the access to immigration and travel records afforded to law enforcement, they are able to provide admissible evidence through other legal and creative methods.

In one prior matter, a client had launched a claim in the UK courts, seeking to recover several hundred million pounds from a businessman and a group of international companies he controlled. Early in the proceedings, the businessman’s lawyers had argued that the case should not occur in the UK as he had limited ties to the jurisdiction.

We identified via public records that the businessman’s companies had active UK-registered subsidiaries that leased office space in central London. K2 further determined that the businessman had invested in a Scandinavian company, of which he had then been appointed as an officer. The same company’s records listed a correspondence address for the businessman in the UK, being a large apartment in a wealthy area of London. Subsequent retrieval of property records confirmed that the businessman had owned the apartment in his own name for several years and, helpful from an enforcement perspective, it was valuable and unencumbered.

While these were promising connections to the UK, at this stage there was still minimal evidence of the businessman spending any significant time in the jurisdiction and, as a foreign national, he did not appear on electoral rolls and had a minimal profile in UK address databases. However, subsequent research of international press and aircraft registries revealed that the businessman owned at least four private jets. Further, cross-referencing these jets with aviation and photography websites showed a long history of them visiting the UK. By tracking these aircraft, we were able to identify when they were bound for the UK, allowing us to launch surveillance at the businessman’s London property with a good chance of sighting him and avoiding more expensive speculative surveillance efforts. Over several weeks, our surveillance revealed the businessman regularly visited the UK, staying at his apartment, meeting family, attending business meetings and using a private gym. This, along with evidence of UK subsidiaries and property ownership, strengthened our client’s case proceeding in the UK.

In a similar case, another client initiated a fraud claim against a financier located in the UK but encountered opposition from legal counsel, who attempted to represent their client as residing in a different jurisdiction. Notably, our investigation revealed that the financier possessed a moderately sized apartment in London and held directorships at UK companies, where they reported their primary residence as being in the UK. However, since these directorships dated back several years before our client’s proceedings commenced, the present validity of the financier’s residency claim was contestable.

Aware that fraud charges could seriously affect his finances and reputation, the financier deleted his online presence and closed all his social media accounts. However, K2 had been able to identify his executive assistant, who had acted as his witness on a mortgage document. The assistant regularly updated her social media profiles, often accompanying him on daily activities. She posted photos featuring the financier, documented business meetings and travel both in the UK and internationally, making it possible to identify his family members. The social media profiles of the financier’s girlfriend were also particularly useful, as they revealed that the couple had become parents within recent months. The posts provided the name of the child and the date of birth, which allowed us to obtain a copy of the birth certificate from the relevant public registry. On this certificate, the financier and his girlfriend were named as the parents, with their usual residences being given within the U K. This was a recent documented admission by the financier that he was connected to the UK and was a central piece of evidence that allowed our client to overcome the jurisdictional hurdle in the UK.

Overall, surveillance can be useful in demonstrating a lifestyle and presence of an individual in a particular jurisdiction. However, because it is expensive, it works best when used strategically and guided by intelligence gathered from sources like verified addresses, aircraft tracking or monitoring social media activity. Numerous data sources can offer evidence of ties to a particular area—some are less apparent than others. Engaging with experienced teams ensures familiarity with the most appropriate resources for your requirements, resulting in solutions that are both cost-effective and actionable.

Conclusion

Investigators supporting clients in establishing jurisdiction or identifying attachable assets should recognise the advantages and constraints of online information throughout their enquiries. Equally, it is important to note that offline resources, including physical records and archives, continue to represent a significant portion of data held in public registries globally. As outlined above, an experienced investigative team is essential for developing an effective strategy. Such professionals possess comprehensive knowledge of the accessibility and significance of various data sources and are better equipped to manage and anticipate costly or high-risk investigative measures, including surveillance. When digital search capabilities are limited, employing creative workarounds cultivated from previous experience with diverse information sources can help uncover critical findings.

It is important to remember that online portrayals of companies and people can be intentionally constructed to convey a false image of success and prosperity. Getting out from behind the computer to conduct site visits and surveillance in person offers a more up-to-date and accurate assessment, while also enabling the identification of assets that may not be detectable through alternative methods.

Typically, the most successful investigations seamlessly combine online and offline sources of information, allowing each to inform and enhance the other. This approach ensures that client needs remain central, with every effort aimed at resolving their issues as efficiently as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.