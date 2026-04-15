Fraud Enforcement Is Alive And Well: $160 Million Scheme Draws Parallel DOJ And SEC Action

The U.S. Department of Justice and SEC on April 3, 2026, announced parallel enforcement actions against Vincent J. Camarda, a Long Island-based investment adviser and the CEO of A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors LLC, in connection with an alleged fraud that took at least $138 million from more than 430 investors – many of them elderly and financially unsophisticated.1 Camarda pleaded guilty the same day to securities fraud and investment adviser fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison and restitution exceeding $160 million. The Camarda matter is a stark reminder that despite a shifting enforcement landscape and reduced agency headcounts, federal authorities continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute investment fraud schemes that harm retail investors.

Background and Key Facts

As alleged in the SEC and DOJ charging documents, between approximately 2017 and 2024, Camarda – a 30-year industry veteran registered with both the SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority – created and managed a series of private equity funds under the A.G. Morgan umbrella. He and his co-defendant, A.G. Morgan President James E. McArthur, solicited hundreds of advisory clients to purchase promissory notes in these funds, telling investors the investments were "safe," "low risk" and "conservative." Many of the victims were retirees who communicated that their primary investment objective was to preserve their life savings.

In reality, the funds were anything but safe. Four of the five funds invested entirely in a single high-risk mining venture, and the fifth invested exclusively in a startup drive-thru coffee shop owned and operated by Camarda's son. Despite telling investors the funds would be diversified across multiple industries, each fund was concentrated in a single speculative enterprise. The defendants also failed to disclose significant conflicts of interest: They pocketed the spread between the 17 percent interest earned on the mining company's notes and the 9 percent or 11 percent interest paid to investors, collectively earning at least $2.97 million from these undisclosed payments. Camarda further misappropriated more than $1 million of investor funds, diverting proceeds to his personal bank account to pay for plastic surgery, jewelry, travel and other luxury items – sometimes within days of receiving an investor's wire transfer.

The scheme collapsed in early 2024 when the mining and coffee shop companies defaulted. Investors collectively lost approximately $123 million in unreturned principal. The SEC's civil complaint charges all three defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933, Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and seeks injunctions, disgorgement, civil penalties and permanent industry bars. The criminal information charges Camarda with securities fraud and investment adviser fraud and includes forfeiture allegations seeking approximately $6.6 million.

Enforcement Takeaways

The Camarda actions carry several important signals about the current enforcement environment.

First, fraud against retail investors remains a top enforcement priority for both the DOJ and SEC, even as the broader enforcement landscape evolves. The DOJ's May 2025 White Collar Enforcement Plan explicitly identified securities fraud with "tangible harm to U.S. investors," Ponzi schemes, investment scams and elder fraud among its 10 "high impact" priority areas. The Camarda case sits squarely within these priorities. Likewise, the SEC under Chairman Paul Atkins has consistently emphasized a "back to basics" enforcement philosophy centered on offering frauds, breaches of fiduciary duty by investment advisers and cases involving harm to retail investors – precisely the type of conduct alleged here.

Second, the government continues to pursue parallel criminal and civil tracks in serious fraud cases. The coordination between the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and SEC's New York Regional Office in Camarda underscores the reality that individuals who engage in investment fraud face simultaneous exposure on both fronts, with criminal penalties including substantial prison time and civil consequences including disgorgement and industry bars.

Third, the government is putting its money where its mouth is. The White House's fiscal year 2027 budget request, released the same day as the Camarda charges, seeks $30 million for the DOJ's newly established National Fraud Division, which would support 140 positions including 100 attorneys. The budget document states that these resources would "equip the department to investigate and prosecute fraudsters and provide much needed relief to those harmed by their schemes." The SEC is seeking a similar budget enhancement to its Enforcement Division compared to what was allocated in 2026, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is seeking $25 million more in 2027 to bolster its Bank Secrecy Act enforcement program while working with law enforcement and financial institutions to root out fraud. That the administration is seeking a significant new investment in fraud enforcement capacity – even as it proposes cutting nondefense spending by 10 percent overall – sends an unmistakable signal about its priorities.

Fourth, this case is not an outlier. The DOJ's Criminal Division announced in early 2026 that its Fraud Section had brought white collar charges against more than 200 individuals and secured 140 criminal convictions. Investment adviser fraud cases have remained a staple of the SEC's enforcement docket, and the Commission has continued to bring significant actions against advisers who mislead clients about investment risks, fail to disclose conflicts of interest or misappropriate funds.

Practical Takeaways

The Camarda matter offers concrete lessons for financial institutions and individual investors alike:

Conduct Rigorous Due Diligence on Investment Advisers and Private Fund Offerings. Investors should independently verify claims about an investment's risk profile, diversification and track record. Promises of above-market, "guaranteed" returns with little or no risk are classic indicators of fraud. Clients should review offering documents carefully – including risk disclosures – rather than relying solely on an adviser's oral representations, particularly when the adviser has a personal relationship with the investor.

Investors should independently verify claims about an investment's risk profile, diversification and track record. Promises of above-market, "guaranteed" returns with little or no risk are classic indicators of fraud. Clients should review offering documents carefully – including risk disclosures – rather than relying solely on an adviser's oral representations, particularly when the adviser has a personal relationship with the investor. Scrutinize Conflicts of Interest and Compensation Arrangements. The Camarda scheme was fueled by undisclosed financial incentives. Financial institutions should ensure that their compliance and supervisory programs are designed to identify and flag adviser conflicts, including undisclosed compensation from third parties, self-dealing and familial relationships with portfolio companies. Individual investors should ask direct questions about how their adviser is compensated in connection with any recommended investment.

The Camarda scheme was fueled by undisclosed financial incentives. Financial institutions should ensure that their compliance and supervisory programs are designed to identify and flag adviser conflicts, including undisclosed compensation from third parties, self-dealing and familial relationships with portfolio companies. Individual investors should ask direct questions about how their adviser is compensated in connection with any recommended investment. Report Red Flags Early and Preserve Your Rights. Delayed or missed interest payments, reluctance to provide account statements or offering documents, and unexplained changes in investment strategy can all be warning signs. Clients who suspect misconduct should promptly consult counsel to evaluate their options, including reporting to the SEC, FinCEN, or DOJ, which maintain active corporate enforcement and whistleblower programs that provide financial incentives and anti-retaliation protections.

Conclusion

The Camarda prosecution is a powerful reminder that federal enforcement authorities remain committed to holding investment professionals accountable for fraud, particularly when vulnerable investors are harmed. In this environment, proactive compliance and vigilant due diligence are essential. The SECond Opinions blog will continue to monitor developments on this topic and provide updates. If you have questions about these developments or your institution's compliance posture, please reach out to the authors or another member of Holland & Knight's White Collar Defense and Investigations or Securities Enforcement Defense teams.

Footnote

1 Long Island Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to $160 Million Investment Fraud," (April 3, 2026); SEC, Vincent J. Camarda, James E. McArthur, and A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors, LLC," (April 3, 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.