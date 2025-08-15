ARTICLE
15 August 2025

Wicked Coin Turns One: Where Are They Now? (Podcast)

Tatiana Sainati and Diana R. Shaw

For this milestone episode, hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati revisit the most notorious figures and scandals from the past year of Wicked Coin. From political power grabs and corporate corruption to banana barons and bribed admirals, the team checks in on some of the jaw-dropping developments behind your favorite stories. Tune in for a sobering yet insightful look at the progress made – and the setbacks faced – in the ongoing fight against corruption and wrongdoing.

