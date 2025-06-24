Legal Alert - Imposter LARA Past Due Notices Spring 2025

Beware of a new scam targeting Michigan businesses and individuals. The scam uses fake mailings containing "Annual Statement Past Due" notices.
These notices arrive in plain white envelopes, bear no return address, and contain QR codes for payment of alleged past-due fees.
This scam is an attempt to collect money or sensitive information. While the notices appear official and reference actual business names, Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has confirmed that this is a scam. If you receive such a notice, shred it and do not engage with the sender.
These scams continue to grow more sophisticated over the years, using newer technology like QR codes for direct payments and logos or letterhead that is the same or very similar to government logos. Note: official communications from LARA are sent on LARA letterhead, and emails are typically from the "@michigan.gov" domain.
