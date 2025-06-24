ARTICLE
24 June 2025

Legal Alert - Imposter LARA Past Due Notices Spring 2025

FS
Foster Swift Collins & Smith

Contributor

Foster Swift Collins & Smith logo

For more than 100 years, Foster Swift Collins & Smith has provided outstanding client service and legal excellence. Our firm delivers comprehensive services for businesses, organizations, municipalities, families and individuals across Michigan, the nation and beyond.

Foster Swift’s nearly 100 attorneys across Michigan provide a results-minded attitude and across-the-board legal excellence.

We credit our success and growth to the firm’s adherence to our Midwestern values of integrity, civility, hard work, camaraderie and commitment to our communities.

Clients of all backgrounds, public and private, seek our help. For most, we establish long-term relationships that span generations. They appreciate our ability and experience in handling sophisticated transactions and corporate formations, difficult litigation and complex regulatory and municipal issues.

Explore Firm Details
Beware of a new scam targeting Michigan businesses and individuals. The scam uses fake mailings containing "Annual Statement Past Due" notices.
United States Michigan Criminal Law
Nicholas Stock II

Beware of a new scam targeting Michigan businesses and individuals. The scam uses fake mailings containing "Annual Statement Past Due" notices.

These notices arrive in plain white envelopes, bear no return address, and contain QR codes for payment of alleged past-due fees.

This scam is an attempt to collect money or sensitive information. While the notices appear official and reference actual business names, Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has confirmed that this is a scam. If you receive such a notice, shred it and do not engage with the sender.

These scams continue to grow more sophisticated over the years, using newer technology like QR codes for direct payments and logos or letterhead that is the same or very similar to government logos. Note: official communications from LARA are sent on LARA letterhead, and emails are typically from the "@michigan.gov" domain.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nicholas Stock II
Nicholas Stock II
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More