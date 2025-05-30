ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Voluntary Disclosure Policy – Look For Test Cases

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
The Criminal Division's recent changes to its Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Disclosure Policy represent a significant change in approach, at least on paper.
United States Criminal Law
David B. Massey,Jamie Schafer, and Sydney Veatch

The Criminal Division's recent changes to its Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Disclosure Policy represent a significant change in approach, at least on paper.

Under the revised policy, declinations will now be mandatory, rather than presumptive, for companies that voluntarily self disclose, fully cooperate, and remediate, absent aggravating circumstances.Companies that find themselves in "near-miss" situations because of timeliness problems or aggravating circumstances may now qualify for non-prosecution agreements (NPAs).

Compliance and Enforcement Article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David B. Massey
David B. Massey
Photo of Jamie Schafer
Jamie Schafer
Photo of Sydney Veatch
Sydney Veatch
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More