Podcast Roundup: Wealth And Law, December 2024

Wealth and Law is a project of attorney Brent Nelson and guests who share their knowledge in an educational, collaborative, and innovative format, with the goal of improving access to important information for professionals and individuals. Brent Nelson is an established and respected thought leader and estate planning and tax partner at Rimon.

Explore the Wealth and Law podcasts released this month below:

For more information, check out the Wealth and Law podcast here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.